Photos: First Look At AIDA At Lyric Opera of Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in more than a decade, Verdi’s romantic and political drama Aida returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago, March 9 to April 7, 2024. See photos from the production below.



Music Director Enrique Mazzola celebrates two important milestones with this production: he conducts the epic score of Aida for the very first time in his career, and Aida marks the 100th title to enter Mazzola’s vast operatic repertoire.



Aida’s classic story of duty versus desire is on spectacular display in director Francesca Zambello’s bold and stylized production, which takes its visual inspiration from the chaotic calligraphy of the celebrated street artist RETNA. Renowned choreographer Jessica Lang brings her modern edge to Aida’s powerful dance sequences.



The romantic triangle at the heart of Aida is anchored by three powerful voices: Michelle Bradley and Russell Thomas, who starred as the doomed lovers in Tosca in Lyric’s 2021/22 Season, and returning favorite Jamie Barton. The production also stars Reginald Smith, Jr., direct from his critically acclaimed star turn in Lyric’s Champion.