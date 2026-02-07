Photos: Collaboraction's TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL

The show runs through March 1.
Collaboraction Theatre Company opened Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till on February 6 — check out photos from the production, running through March 1.
This marks the inaugural production at Chicago’s newest live theater space, Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging in Humboldt Park.
The production stars NK Gutiérrez (Mamie Bradley), Darren Jones (Mose Wright), Mysun Aja Wade (Willie Reed), Donald Fitzdarryl (Chester Miller), Steve Silver (J.J. Breland), John Henry Roberts (Gerald Chatham), Richard Alan Baiker (Judge Curtis Swango), Mickey Dolan (Charlie Cox/clerk), Loren Lazerine (George Smith), Robert “Blue” Bellue (Peter Hackus), Tyler Burke (Roy Bryant), Matt Miles (J.W. Milam), Lauren Laverdiere (Mrs. Roy Bryant) and Jamie Vann (H.C. Strider).
Photo credit: Joel Maisonet and Ryan Brandoff
Darren Jones, NK Gutiérrez, Donald Fitzdarryl and Mysun Aja Wade
Darren Jones, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles
Donald Fitzdarryl and audience members
John Henry Roberts, Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
John Henry Roberts, Tyler Burke, Matt Miles and NK Gutiérrez
Lauren Laverdiere and Steve Silver
Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
Mysun Aja Wade, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles
NK Gutiérrez
NK Gutiérrez
NK Gutiérrez and Mickey Dolan
NK Gutiérrez
Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
