Photos: Collaboraction's TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL

The show runs through March 1.

By: Feb. 07, 2026

Collaboraction Theatre Company opened Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till on February 6 — check out photos from the production, running through March 1.

This marks the inaugural production at Chicago’s newest live theater space, Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging in Humboldt Park.

The production stars NK Gutiérrez (Mamie Bradley), Darren Jones (Mose Wright), Mysun Aja Wade (Willie Reed), Donald Fitzdarryl (Chester Miller), Steve Silver (J.J. Breland), John Henry Roberts (Gerald Chatham), Richard Alan Baiker (Judge Curtis Swango), Mickey Dolan (Charlie Cox/clerk), Loren Lazerine (George Smith), Robert “Blue” Bellue (Peter Hackus), Tyler Burke (Roy Bryant), Matt Miles (J.W. Milam), Lauren Laverdiere (Mrs. Roy Bryant) and Jamie Vann (H.C. Strider).

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Joel Maisonet and Ryan Brandoff

Darren Jones, NK Gutiérrez, Donald Fitzdarryl and Mysun Aja Wade
Darren Jones, NK Gutiérrez, Donald Fitzdarryl and Mysun Aja Wade

Darren Jones
Darren Jones

Darren Jones, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles
Darren Jones, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles

Darren Jones and Matt Miles
Darren Jones and Matt Miles

Donald Fitzdarryl and audience members
Donald Fitzdarryl and audience members

John Henry Roberts, Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
John Henry Roberts, Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke

John Henry Roberts, Tyler Burke, Matt Miles and NK Gutiérrez
John Henry Roberts, Tyler Burke, Matt Miles and NK Gutiérrez

Lauren Laverdiere and Steve Silver
Lauren Laverdiere and Steve Silver

Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
Matt Miles and Tyler Burke

Mysun Aja Wade, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles
Mysun Aja Wade, Tyler Burke and Matt Miles

NK Gutiérrez
NK Gutiérrez

NK Gutiérrez
NK Gutiérrez

NK Gutiérrez and Mickey Dolan
NK Gutiérrez and Mickey Dolan

NK Gutiérrez
NK Gutiérrez

Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke
Steve Silver, Matt Miles and Tyler Burke




