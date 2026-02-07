Photos: Collaboraction's TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Collaboraction Theatre Company opened Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till on February 6 — check out photos from the production, running through March 1.

This marks the inaugural production at Chicago’s newest live theater space, Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging in Humboldt Park.

The production stars NK Gutiérrez (Mamie Bradley), Darren Jones (Mose Wright), Mysun Aja Wade (Willie Reed), Donald Fitzdarryl (Chester Miller), Steve Silver (J.J. Breland), John Henry Roberts (Gerald Chatham), Richard Alan Baiker (Judge Curtis Swango), Mickey Dolan (Charlie Cox/clerk), Loren Lazerine (George Smith), Robert “Blue” Bellue (Peter Hackus), Tyler Burke (Roy Bryant), Matt Miles (J.W. Milam), Lauren Laverdiere (Mrs. Roy Bryant) and Jamie Vann (H.C. Strider).

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Joel Maisonet and Ryan Brandoff