Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's RICHARD III

Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role.
POPULAR
Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3. See photos from the production.
Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Debo Balogun, Mark Bedard, Anatasha Blakely, E.M. Davis, Yao Dogbe, Sean Fortunato, Erik Hellman, Jaeda LaVonne, Libya V. Pugh, Mo Shipley, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.
Power, greed, ambition. A world where to win is everything. And to win at all costs. Full of scathing dark comedy and high-stakes family drama, a divided kingdom provides fertile ground for the charismatic, unscrupulous Richard to seize power and exact revenge—and no one is safe from his tyranny. This marks the first major US production of Richard III to feature a woman with a disability in the title role.
The creative team includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Composer and Music Director Jon Trenchard, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, Accessibility Consultant Aly Easton, Intimacy Director Sarah Scanlon, Fight Choreographer Matt Hawkins, Assistant Director Peter Andersen, Assistant Lighting Designer Yun Lin, Assistant Sound Designer Emily Hayman, , Directing Shadow Lo Williams, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jessica Forella, and Assistant Stage Manager Michael George.
More information at www.chicagoshakes.com/richard.
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
Scott Aiello and the ensemble of Richard III
Jessica Dean Turner, Katy Sullivan
Demetrios Troy, Mark Bedard, Mo Shipley, Jessica Dean Turner, Sean Fortunato and Scott Aiello
Videos
|Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12) PHOTOS
|Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single
Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen (2/21-2/21)PHOTOS
|Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
|My Fair Lady
James M. Nederlander Theater (3/12-3/17)
|She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
|Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
|Act of God
Raue Center For The Arts (8/02-8/25)
|Pack Drumline
Lund Auditorium (2/18-2/18)
|Cinderella
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/21-2/10)
|Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You