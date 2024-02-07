Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's RICHARD III

Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 3 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3. See photos from the production.

Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Debo Balogun, Mark Bedard, Anatasha Blakely, E.M. Davis, Yao Dogbe, Sean Fortunato, Erik Hellman, Jaeda LaVonne, Libya V. Pugh, Mo Shipley, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.

Power, greed, ambition. A world where to win is everything. And to win at all costs. Full of scathing dark comedy and high-stakes family drama, a divided kingdom provides fertile ground for the charismatic, unscrupulous Richard to seize power and exact revenge—and no one is safe from his tyranny. This marks the first major US production of Richard III to feature a woman with a disability in the title role.

The creative team includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Composer and Music Director Jon Trenchard, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, Accessibility Consultant Aly Easton, Intimacy Director Sarah Scanlon, Fight Choreographer Matt Hawkins, Assistant Director Peter Andersen, Assistant Lighting Designer Yun Lin, Assistant Sound Designer Emily Hayman, , Directing Shadow Lo Williams, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jessica Forella, and Assistant Stage Manager Michael George.

More information at www.chicagoshakes.com/richard.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Lifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGE Photo
Lifeline Theatre Announces Cast for World Premiere KidSeries Production Of SKUNK AND BADGER

Lifeline Theatre's World Premiere KidSeries Production of Skunk and Badger features a talented cast. Adapted by Lifeline Ensemble Member, this production is based on the popular book.

2
Video: Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing Miei Rampolli Femminini from Rossinis CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA

Rule #1: Don't wake Don Magnifico! In this video, watch a scene from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

3
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April Photo
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April

The Den Theatre has announced Michael Henry and Tim Murray, for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Photos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre has released first look photos and video of its final show of the 2023/2024 season, the beloved Fiddler on the Roof.

More Hot Stories For You

Michael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in AprilMichael Henry and Tim Murray Come to the Den Theatre in April
2nd Act Players Premiere One-Woman Show RUNNING WITH COFFEE Friday Night2nd Act Players Premiere One-Woman Show RUNNING WITH COFFEE Friday Night
Midwest Players Announce Cast For Premiere Production, GRAND FAMILY FOODSMidwest Players Announce Cast For Premiere Production, GRAND FAMILY FOODS
Rikki Lee Travolta & Deborah Swinford to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Steel Beam TheatreRikki Lee Travolta & Deborah Swinford to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Steel Beam Theatre

Videos

Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos/First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single in Chicago Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single
Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen (2/21-2/21)PHOTOS
Girl From The North Country in Chicago Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
My Fair Lady in Chicago My Fair Lady
James M. Nederlander Theater (3/12-3/17)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Act of God in Chicago Act of God
Raue Center For The Arts (8/02-8/25)
Pack Drumline in Chicago Pack Drumline
Lund Auditorium (2/18-2/18)
Cinderella in Chicago Cinderella
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/21-2/10)
Bandstand in Chicago Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You