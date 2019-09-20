Photo Flash: Windy City Playhouse Presents The Chicago Premiere Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Windy City Playhouse will present the Chicago premiere of Duncan Macmillan's critically-acclaimed "Every Brilliant Thing" in a brand-new third performance space at the Playhouse's South Loop location (2229 S. Michigan Ave.).

"Every Brilliant Thing," a funny and heartfelt personal chronicle of life's joys, will be presented in a loft space, designed by award-winning production designer Scott Davis, on the third floor while the long-running hit "Southern Gothic" continues its run in the same building on the first floor. The press performances will be Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27 , both at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, please visit www.WindyCityPlayhouse.com.

Known from the popular, same-titled HBO adaptation, "Every Brilliant Thing" follows the protagonist as she guides the audience through a story of finding the things that make life worth living in the face of her mother's depression. Stay true to the original production and Windy City Playhouse's immersive style, the show will offer a unique opportunity for audience members to participate in the story. This one-person show is led by Rebecca Spence as the Narrator.

The Guardian called "Every Brilliant thing "a heart-wrenching, hilarious play... possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see, full stop." The New York Times raved "In the face of great loss and depression, a real effort of will is required to recall why it's worth continuing with life. That will is the force that animates 'Every Brilliant Thing' and keeps it afloat for the captivating hour of its duration." The 2014 Barrow Street production of "Every Brilliant Thing" starring Jonny Donahoe was filmed for an HBO Documentary that same year.

"Within 10 minutes of watching 'Every Brilliant Thing,' I had fallen in love. Everyone in the room was part of this beautiful whirlwind of a quest to define and seek out brilliance, or more bluntly, a reason to live," said Windy City Playhouse Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein. "After watching the engagement of these audience members, we immediately set on a quest of our own, to gain the rights to produce 'Every Brilliant Thing.' That was not easy, but after two years of nagging and pushing, we did it! It tickles me to think about sharing this BRILLIANT experience with our audiences."

The Playhouse invites audience members to be a part of the action through brief, optional audience participation. While guests will be seated for the entirety of the production, there will be moments for them to be briefly cast in the play in collaboration with the Narrator.

"Every Brilliant Thing" begins performances on September 18 at Windy City Playhouse South. Tickets ($55-$75) are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the Windy City Playhouse Box Office, by visiting WindyCityPlayhouse.com or by calling (773) 891-8985.

The performance schedule for "Every Brilliant Thing" is as follows: Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Tickets ($55-$75) are now on sale.





