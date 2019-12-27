Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING

THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING, by Norman Allen, is the story of a 10-year old boy who was found as an infant in the California Sierras by two Gold Rush miners one Christmas Eve. The men raised him as their child, but his idyllic life is interrupted when an aunt unexpectedly arrives with the intention of taking the boy to Boston to receive a formal education. The production is playing in the Pride Arts Center's intimate Buena Theatre at 4147 N. Broadway, through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.

Photo Credit: Heather Mall

Leo LaCamera, Max McKune, Zane Sade, Henry Lombardo, Michael D. Graham

Max McKune, Zane Sade, Henry Lombardo, Leo LaCamera, Michael D. Graham

Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham

Zane Sade, Leo LaCamera, Fiore Barbini, Max McKune, Henry Lombardo, Michael D. Graham

Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham, Zane Sade, Max McKune, Leo LaCamera

BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbin

BethAnn Smukowski, Henry Lombardo

Michael D. Graham, Zane Sade, Leo LaCamera, Max McKune, Henry Lombardo, BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbini

Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham

BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbini





