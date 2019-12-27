Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING

Dec. 27, 2019  

THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING, by Norman Allen, is the story of a 10-year old boy who was found as an infant in the California Sierras by two Gold Rush miners one Christmas Eve. The men raised him as their child, but his idyllic life is interrupted when an aunt unexpectedly arrives with the intention of taking the boy to Boston to receive a formal education. The production is playing in the Pride Arts Center's intimate Buena Theatre at 4147 N. Broadway, through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

See photos below!

Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.

Photo Credit: Heather Mall

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Leo LaCamera, Max McKune, Zane Sade, Henry Lombardo, Michael D. Graham

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Max McKune, Zane Sade, Henry Lombardo, Leo LaCamera, Michael D. Graham

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Zane Sade, Leo LaCamera, Fiore Barbini, Max McKune, Henry Lombardo, Michael D. Graham

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham, Zane Sade, Max McKune, Leo LaCamera

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbin

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
BethAnn Smukowski, Henry Lombardo

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Michael D. Graham, Zane Sade, Leo LaCamera, Max McKune, Henry Lombardo, BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbini

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
Fiore Barbini, Michael D. Graham

Photo Flash: Pride Films and Plays' THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING
BethAnn Smukowski, Fiore Barbini



