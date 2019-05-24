Photo Flash: Griffin Theatre Company Presents FOR SERVICES RENDERED

Griffin Theatre Company is pleased to continue its 31st season with W. Somerset Maugham's classic war drama FOR SERVICES RENDERED, directed by ensemble member Robin Witt*, playing May 19 - July 6, 2019 at The Den Theatre(Upstairs Main Stage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available atwww.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

FOR SERVICES RENDERED features Israel Antonio, Eddie Dzialo, Matt Fletcher, Jennifer Huddleston, Cindy Marker, Marika Mashburn, Tim Newell, Krystal Ortiz, Ella Pennington, Robert Quintanilla, Matt Rockwood and Lynda Shadrake*.

Years ahead of its time, W. Somerset Maugham's 1932 landmark play shows the impact of war on civilian life and suggests that the ideals of honor, patriotism and glory mean nothing if we show no care for the victims of conflict. A blistering portrait of the devastating aftermath of war and its effect on its survivors. FOR SERVICES RENDERED continues the Griffin's exploration and mission to unearth rarely produced classic plays from the past (Men Should Weep, London Wall and Time and the Conways) with relevance to today and introduce them to Chicago audiences for the first time.

The production team for FOR SERVICES RENDERED includes Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design), Aly Renee Amidei (costume design), Brandon Wardell** (lighting design), Thomas Dixon (sound design), Rachel Watson (props design), Adam Goldstein (dialect coach), Lucy Carapetyan (casting director), Spencer Ryan Diedrick (assistant director), Emily Kefferstan (production manager), Derik Marcussen (technical director), Hannah Beehler (stage manager) and Rachelle 'Rocky' Kolecke (assistant stage manager).

*Denotes Griffin Theatre ensemble members **Denote Griffin Theatre artistic associates

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow





