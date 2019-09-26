Photo Flash: First Look at Akvavit Theatre's FAMILY DRAMA: 2 Norwegian Plays

Akvavit Theatre launches its 2019 season with FAMILY DRAMA: 2 Norwegian Plays, appearing in a double bill September 24 - October 13, 2019 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The two one-acts presented in partnership with the International Voices Project, include the U.S. premiere of GOLIATH by Maria Tryti Vennerød, translated by May-Brit Akerholt and directed by Co-Artistic Director Kirstin Franklin* and THE RETURNING by Fredrik Brattberg, translated by Henning Hegland and directed by Lee Peters. Tickets are currently available at www.chicagonordic.org. The press opening is Wednesday, September 25 at 8 pm.

The cast of GOLIATH includes Kelly Levander, Madelyn Loehr*, Jordan McGinnis and Samuel Pate. The cast of THE RETURNINGincludes Christopher Donaldson, Karla A. Rennhofer and Daniel Stewart.

GOLIATH retells the classic biblical story as an epic family drama: Goliath, the dominant older brother who, once in his childhood, was outshone by his clever, heroic little brother David. Ever since, Goliath has had to live with the myth of the events, the legend of his brother, the shame of his loss and their mother's favoring of David. Time has come for revenge.

In THE RETURNING, we meet a mother and a father grieving the loss of their son, Gustav, whom they assume to be dead. The funeral is breathtaking, where they have filled the coffin with things reminding them of Gustav. After some time goes by, they return to their daily lives. The parents manage to go on with their life. But then one day there is a knock on the door, upsetting all of their newfound peace...

Both plays examine tragedy and history through the lens of family dynamics, exploring the importance of understanding the narrative of our times as both epic and personal.

The production team includes Milo Bue (scenic design), Lily Walls (costume design), Tony Adams (lighting design), Timothy McNulty(sound design), Letitia Guillaud (props design), R&D Choreography (violence design), Tyler Skafgaard (assistant director, Goliath), Izzy Tortuga (assistant director, The Returning), Harrison Ornelas (technical director), Hannah Harper-Smith (stage manager) and Nicholas Hittner-Cunningham (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Karl Clifton-Soderstrom





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You