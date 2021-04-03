Paramount Theatre to Open Immersive Venue in 2022, The Stolp Island Theatre

Paramount Theatre president and CEO Tim Rater got the idea for the new venue after seeing Sleep No More off-Broadway.

Apr. 3, 2021  
Aurora's Paramount Theatre plans to open a new immersive performance venue in summer 2022, Daily Herald reports.

The Stolp Island Theatre is to be located at 5 E. Downer Place, in a city-owned space, which previously housed a restaurant. It is estimated that the new venue could add up to $3.3 million to Aurora's annual economy.

"You interact with both the scenery and the actors," Rater said. "We were thinking we could do our own thing."

Aurora and the Paramount Theatre have received a multiyear funding commitment from Chicago-based Verano Holdings Corp, which operates a Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary in Aurora.

"Bringing the community together through the performing arts aligns with our values, and Zen Leaf is grateful for the opportunity to help," said Verano co-founder Sammy Dorf in a statement. "There is something special happening in downtown Aurora, and we're honored to support this communitywide rejuvenation."

Read more on Daily Herald.


