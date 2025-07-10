PUPPY SONGS: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Annoyance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Viral internet sensation Puppy Songs is coming to Chicago and bringing his Musical Journey to the Annoyance Theatre! The show, originally scheduled for one night only but a pre-sale announcement generated so much interest that a second night was added. The show will play, Friday September 5th and Saturday September 6th at 8pm. Matt Hobbs, the creator of Puppy Songs as well as a songwriter, composer, and playwright, reveals more of the man behind the songs,the songs behind the man, and thepuppies in the songs-in

Puppy Songs: The Musical Journey of an Oblivious Dog Dad. This one-man show is part musical, part retrospective, part memoir, and alllove to Leni and Mar Pup, the two dogs that expanded Hobbs's creative horizons and inspired the creation of Puppy Songs. Come sing along to the tunes you know and love, and be delighted by the stories and songs you've never heard before.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Puppy Songs: The Musical Journey of an Oblivious Dog Dad is a heartfelt solo musical comedy that tells the story of how Puppy Songs creator Matt Hobbs met his two dogs Leni and Mar Pup and ended up making songs about dogs for a living. The show runs ~55 minutes and includes stories, jokes, songs, and dancing.