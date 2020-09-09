Nuns4Fun Releases Streaming Performance of HOLY GHOST BINGO and Raises Money For Nuns!

This streaming performance of Holy Ghost Bingo was filmed at the Royal George Theatre.

Nuns4Fun releases streaming comedy Holy Ghost Bingo "From the Archives" series And it's a fundraiser for nuns! The days are getting shorter. The nights are getting longer. And HOLY GHOST BINGO is the perfect comedy for the fall season!

Nuns4Fun Entertainment is releasing its Halloween-themed comedy, HOLY GHOST BINGO: GOD, GOBLINS, & GAMES!, as part of its new streaming collection called, "From the Archives." Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, HOLY GHOST BINGO premiered last year and was a huge hit at the Royal George Theater.

This Halloween-themed performance features the talents of actress Liz Cloud as our favorite bingo caller: Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, here tonight to raise money while playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions, scary movies, condemned board games, and haunted churches.

It's a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction, and the funniest costume contest you've ever seen. Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Halloween candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. For the next several months, Nuns4Fun will be making performances available each month, to continue entertaining its fans until this pandemic is over and Nuns4Fun can get back to live entertainment.

Holy Ghost Bingo will be on sale now through October 31. Tickets will be $20, and this performance will be sold on Eventbrite, made available through Vimeo. A portion of every ticket sold will go to help fund the retirement needs of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago. The nun's habit used in Late Nite Catechism is patterned after an actual Benedictine habit.

This streaming performance of HOLY GHOST BINGO was filmed at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago. But you can watch and laugh from the comfort of your own home! Here's the link for tickets to this fundraiser: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watch-holy-ghost-bingo-and-help-nuns-tickets-118795884689.

