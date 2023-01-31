Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nominations for 2023 Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater Announced; See the Full List!

The Non-Equity awards presented in 2023 spotlight 167 theater artists across 28 categories of excellence in theater.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Kicking off the new year, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announced its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater. The Non-Equity awards presented in 2023 spotlight 167 theater artists across 28 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 30 companies. During the most recent season extended due to the pandemic, which ran from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, Jeff Awards members attended 106 Non-Equity productions. From these, 49 productions became "Jeff Recommended" and, therefore, eligible for award nominations.

Four theater companies were recognized for the upcoming Non-Equity awards with more than 10 nominations each. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre garnered the most honors, with 19 from five productions. Kokandy Productions received 16 nominations, followed by Blank Theatre Company (14) and Invictus Theatre (13). "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Kokandy Productions drew the largest nominations for a single production (9).

Among New Work, seven world premiere plays and one new musical are in award consideration. In addition, the Jeff Awards expanded award categories this past season to include a new classification recognizing Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances). Within this new category, the Jeff Awards recognize nominees for Best Production, Ensemble, Director, Performer - Principal Role, Performer - Supporting Role, Solo Performance, New Work, and Artistic Specialization.

2023 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES

Production - Play


"Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
"Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home
"Ruined" - Invictus Theatre
"Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
"The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home
"White" - Definition Theatre
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Production - Musical or Revue

"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
"She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions
"The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Production - Short Run

"Buried Child" - AstonRep Theatre Company
"Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre
"Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
"WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists

Ensemble - Play

"Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre
"Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
"Ride or Die" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
"The Secretaries: A Parable" - First Floor Theater
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Ensemble - Musical or Revue

"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
"Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
"She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions
"The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Ensemble -Short Run

"Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players
"Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre
"Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics

New Work

Shepsu Aakhu - "Ride or Die" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
Siah Berlatsky - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home
Tina Fakhrid-Deen - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
Karissa Murrell Myers - "On the Greenbelt" - Strawdog Theatre Company
Ed Rutherford & Jeff Bouthiette - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions

New Work - Short Run

Rachel Borgo - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
Ida Cuttler & Nick Hart - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists
Terry Guest - "Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre

Director - Play

Charles Askenaizer - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre
Rinska Carraso-Prestinary - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre
Bo Frazier - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
Julian Hester - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home
Ebby Offord - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre
Ericka Ratcliff - "White" - Definition Theatre
Scott Weinstein - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Director - Musical or Revue

Adrian Abel Azevedo - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Jason A. Fleece - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company
Landree Fleming - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Danny Kapinos - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
Derek Van Barham - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Director - Short Run

Sean Michael Barrett - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players
Terry Guest - "Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre
Halena Kays - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists
Juan Parodi - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
Stefan Roseen - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Kim Boler (Anna) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre
Kierra Bunch (Vanessa/St. Diana/Balkonae) - "White" - Definition Theatre
John Drea (Marc Chagall) - "Chagall in School" - Grippo Stage Company
Jacqueline Grandt (Ruth Steiner) - "Collected Stories" - Redtwist Theatre
Alex Benito Rodriguez (Sandro Botticelli) - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
Ana Santos-Sánchez (Ana Morgana) - "La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" - Aguijón Theater Company
James Turano (George) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre
Andrea Uppling (Martha) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre
Rosario Vargas (The Painter) - "Cintas de Seda" - Aguijón Theater Company
Melanie Victoria (Isis) - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
Tekeisha Yelton-Hunter (Mama Nadi) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role - Musical or Revue

Maddison Denault (Kathryn Merteuil) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Sonia Goldberg (Princess Winnifred) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Caitlin Jackson (Mrs. Lovett) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions
Joe Lewis (Will) - "Girlfriend" - PrideArts
Nikki Lynette (Nikki Lynette) - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago
Brandy Miller (Amalia Balash) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
David Moreland (Sebastian Valmont) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Anne Sheridan Smith (Miss Mona) - "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Peter Stielstra (Mike) - "Girlfriend" - PrideArts
Stephanie Stockstill (Mary Rose) - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions
Karylin Veres (Queenie) - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company
Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Performer in a Principal Role - Short Run

Ida Cuttler (Ida Cuttler) - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists
Jim Morley (Dodge) - "Buried Child" - AstonRep Theatre Company
Tommy Rivera-Vega (Martín) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
Esteban Schemberg (S) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
Keaton Stewart (Eve) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
Joshua Paul Wright (Robert) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

JoAnn Birt (Mary Anne) - "When We Were Young and Unafraid" - AstonRep Theatre Company
Carley Cornelius (Jane) - "White" - Definition Theatre
Emilie Rose Danno (Esperanza) - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home
John Drea (Ray) - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
Courtney Gardner (Salima) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre
Stanley King (Christian) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre
Arielle Leverett (Arthur/Sam) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre
Rachel Livingston (Honey) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre
marssie Mencotti (Clara) - "Hay Fever" - City Lit Theater Company
Frank Nall (Phischbreath) - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home
Jackie Seijo (Actor/Dying Man Named Sam) - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre
Todd Wojcik (Narrator) - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home

Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical or Revue

Bryce Ancil (Arpad Laszlo) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
LJ Bullen (Kate) - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company
August Forman (Prince Dauntless) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Andrew Fortman (King Sextimus) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Rachel Guth (Ilona Ritter) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
Mia Nevarez (Lead Vocalist) - "8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Anabella Oddo (Cecile Caldwell) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Patrick O'Keefe (Tobias Ragg) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions
Anne Sheridan Smith (Queen Aggravain) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Kevin Webb (Chaplain) - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions

Performer in a Supporting Role - Short Run

Valerie Gerlock (Gretchen) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players
Samm Hilger (Guide/Professor Simpkins/Head Waiter/Objector) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
Dakota Hughes (Hunchback) - "Frankenstreisand" - Hell in a Handbag Productions
Nolan Robinson (Reuben) - "St. Sebastian" - Refracted Theatre Company
Korinne Yonan (Little Sally) - "Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics

Solo Performance - Short Run

Flaco Navaja (Flaco Navaja) - "Evolution of a Sonero" - UrbanTheater Company

Scenic Design

Jeremiah Barr - "When We Were Young and Unafraid" - AstonRep Theatre Company
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre
Kevin Rolfs - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre
Kevin Rolfs - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre
Joe Schermoly - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Costume Design

Uriel Gómez - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Jessie Gowens - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company
Beth Laske-Miller & Bill Morey - "A Fine Feathered Murder" - Hell in a Handbag Productions
Cindy Moon - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company
Hilary Rubio - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
Rachel Sypniewski - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Sound Design

Eric Backus - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
Danny Rockett - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre
Willow James - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
L.J. Luthringer - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company
Petter Wahlbäck - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home

Lighting Design

Benjamin Carne - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater
G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions
Brandon Wardell - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
Hannah Wein - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre
Levi J. Wilkins - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home
Marcela Muñoz & Augusto Yanacopulos - "Cintas de Seda" - Aguijón Theater Company

Choreography

Keeley B. Morris & Jacinda Ratcliffe - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago
Laura Savage - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Lauryn Schmelzer - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company
Jenna Schoppe - "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Jenna Schoppe - "Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Eric Backus - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
Satya Jnani Chávez & Andrew Rosendorf - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Jonathan Guillen - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre
L.J. Luthringer - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company
Danny Rockett - "The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey" - Trap Door Theatre

Music Direction

Satya Jnani Chávez - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Isabella Isherwood - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions
Aaron Kaplan - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company
Jeremy Ramey - "8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Jeremy Ramey - "Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Nick Sula - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Projection Design

Yeaji Kim - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company
Abboyé Lawrence - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre
G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" - Black Button Eyes Productions
Chris Owens - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago
Erin Pleake - "Chagall in School" - Grippo Stage Company

Artistic Specialization

The Ensemble (Movement) - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre
Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre
Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - "A Fine Feathered Murder" - Hell in a Handbag Productions
Royen Kent (Wig Design) - "The Secretaries: A Parable" - First Floor Theater
Adolfo Romero (Puppet Design) - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Augusto Yanacopulos (Properties Design) - "La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" - Aguijón Theater Company

Artistic Specialization - Short Run

Daphne Agosin (Lighting Design) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art
Dominick Vincent Alesia (Original Music in a Play) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company
Tim Huggenberger (Choreography) - "Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics
Darwin Noguera (Music Direction) - "Evolution of a Sonero" - UrbanTheater Company
Emil Zbella (Set Design) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

By Company
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 19
Kokandy Productions 16
Blank Theatre Company 14
Invictus Theatre 13
The Artistic Home 8
Griffin Theatre Company 8
First Floor Theater 7
The Impostors Theatre Company 7
AstonRep Theatre Company 5
Chicago Latino Theatre Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art 5
MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre 5
Redtwist Theatre 5
Saint Sebastian Players 5
Trap Door Theatre 5
Aguijón Theater Company 4
Black Button Eyes Productions 4
Definition Theatre 4
The Neo-Futurists 4
The Story Theatre 4
Broken Nose Theatre 3
Haven Chicago 3
Hell in a Handbag Productions 3
Surging Films & Theatrics 3
Grippo Stage Company 2
Idle Muse Theatre Company 2
PrideArts 2
UrbanTheater Company 2

By Production
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" 9
"Solaris" 8
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" 8
"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" 7
"Hertha Nova" 7
"Ruined" 7
"She Loves Me" 7
"The Wild Party" 7
"Once Upon a Mattress" 6
"Boeing-Boeing" 5
"Botticelli in the Fire" 5
"Malapert Love" 5
"Tebas Land" 5
"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" 4
"Isaac's Eye" 4
"Madea Material" 4
"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" 4
"The Pavilion" 4
"Refuge" 4
"White" 4
"WILDCATS" 4
"After the Blast" 3
"Get Out Alive" 3
"Godspell" 3
"Mary Rose" 3
"Pulled Punches" 3
"Urinetown: The Musical" 3
"When We Were Young and Unafraid" 3
"The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" 2
"Buried Child" 2
"Chagall in School" 2
"Cintas de Seda" 2
"Evolution of a Sonero" 2
"A Fine Feathered Murder" 2
"Girlfriend" 2
"La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" 2
"Ride or Die" 2
"The Secretaries: A Parable" 2
"The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" 2


By Individual
Eric Backus 2
Satya Jnani Chávez 2
Ida Cuttler 2
John Drea 2
Terry Guest 2
L.J. Luthringer 2
Jabberwocky Marionettes 2
G. "Max" Maxin IV 2
Jeremy Ramey 2
Danny Rockett 2
Kevin Rolfs 2
Jenna Schoppe 2
Anne Sheridan Smith 2
Kevin Webb 2
Augusto Yanacopulous 2



AstonRep Theatre Company has announced its 14th annual Writer's Series, featuring two free staged readings of new works by emerging writers on Saturday, February 25 at 2 pm at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Trap Door Theatre will continue its 29th season with the US premiere of Joan and the Fire, Matei Vişniec's playful and timely piece about revisionist history's effect on the iconic figure of Joan of Arc. Directed by Nicole Wiesner, Joan and the Fire will play March 9 – April 15, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.
I’ve always been an extremely moral person academically. I’ve never cheated on a test, plagiarized a paper, or broken a rule of academic integrity. However, now that I’m a major in comedic writing, the line between original works and stealing an idea gets unexpectedly thin.
Multi-Grammy award winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced today that they will be performing in Springfield at UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 17th.

