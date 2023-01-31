Nominations for 2023 Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater Announced; See the Full List!

Kicking off the new year, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announced its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater. The Non-Equity awards presented in 2023 spotlight 167 theater artists across 28 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 30 companies. During the most recent season extended due to the pandemic, which ran from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, Jeff Awards members attended 106 Non-Equity productions. From these, 49 productions became "Jeff Recommended" and, therefore, eligible for award nominations.

Four theater companies were recognized for the upcoming Non-Equity awards with more than 10 nominations each. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre garnered the most honors, with 19 from five productions. Kokandy Productions received 16 nominations, followed by Blank Theatre Company (14) and Invictus Theatre (13). "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Kokandy Productions drew the largest nominations for a single production (9).

Among New Work, seven world premiere plays and one new musical are in award consideration. In addition, the Jeff Awards expanded award categories this past season to include a new classification recognizing Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances). Within this new category, the Jeff Awards recognize nominees for Best Production, Ensemble, Director, Performer - Principal Role, Performer - Supporting Role, Solo Performance, New Work, and Artistic Specialization.



2023 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES



Production - Play



"Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

"Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home

"Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

"Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

"The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home

"White" - Definition Theatre

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre



Production - Musical or Revue

"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

"She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

"The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company



Production - Short Run

"Buried Child" - AstonRep Theatre Company

"Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre

"Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

"WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists



Ensemble - Play

"Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre

"Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"Ride or Die" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

"The Secretaries: A Parable" - First Floor Theater

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre



Ensemble - Musical or Revue

"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

"She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

"The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company



Ensemble -Short Run

"Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

"Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre

"Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics



New Work

Shepsu Aakhu - "Ride or Die" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Siah Berlatsky - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home

Tina Fakhrid-Deen - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Karissa Murrell Myers - "On the Greenbelt" - Strawdog Theatre Company

Ed Rutherford & Jeff Bouthiette - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions



New Work - Short Run

Rachel Borgo - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Ida Cuttler & Nick Hart - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists

Terry Guest - "Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre



Director - Play

Charles Askenaizer - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Rinska Carraso-Prestinary - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre

Bo Frazier - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

Julian Hester - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home

Ebby Offord - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

Ericka Ratcliff - "White" - Definition Theatre

Scott Weinstein - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company



Director - Musical or Revue

Adrian Abel Azevedo - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Jason A. Fleece - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Landree Fleming - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Danny Kapinos - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

Derek Van Barham - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions



Director - Short Run

Sean Michael Barrett - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

Terry Guest - "Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" - The Story Theatre

Halena Kays - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists

Juan Parodi - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Stefan Roseen - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company



Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Kim Boler (Anna) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre

Kierra Bunch (Vanessa/St. Diana/Balkonae) - "White" - Definition Theatre

John Drea (Marc Chagall) - "Chagall in School" - Grippo Stage Company

Jacqueline Grandt (Ruth Steiner) - "Collected Stories" - Redtwist Theatre

Alex Benito Rodriguez (Sandro Botticelli) - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

Ana Santos-Sánchez (Ana Morgana) - "La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" - Aguijón Theater Company

James Turano (George) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Andrea Uppling (Martha) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Rosario Vargas (The Painter) - "Cintas de Seda" - Aguijón Theater Company

Melanie Victoria (Isis) - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

Tekeisha Yelton-Hunter (Mama Nadi) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role - Musical or Revue

Maddison Denault (Kathryn Merteuil) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Sonia Goldberg (Princess Winnifred) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Caitlin Jackson (Mrs. Lovett) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Joe Lewis (Will) - "Girlfriend" - PrideArts

Nikki Lynette (Nikki Lynette) - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago

Brandy Miller (Amalia Balash) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

David Moreland (Sebastian Valmont) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Anne Sheridan Smith (Miss Mona) - "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Peter Stielstra (Mike) - "Girlfriend" - PrideArts

Stephanie Stockstill (Mary Rose) - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions

Karylin Veres (Queenie) - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions



Performer in a Principal Role - Short Run

Ida Cuttler (Ida Cuttler) - "WILDCATS" - The Neo-Futurists

Jim Morley (Dodge) - "Buried Child" - AstonRep Theatre Company

Tommy Rivera-Vega (Martín) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Esteban Schemberg (S) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Keaton Stewart (Eve) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Joshua Paul Wright (Robert) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players



Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

JoAnn Birt (Mary Anne) - "When We Were Young and Unafraid" - AstonRep Theatre Company

Carley Cornelius (Jane) - "White" - Definition Theatre

Emilie Rose Danno (Esperanza) - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home

John Drea (Ray) - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Courtney Gardner (Salima) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

Stanley King (Christian) - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

Arielle Leverett (Arthur/Sam) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre

Rachel Livingston (Honey) - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

marssie Mencotti (Clara) - "Hay Fever" - City Lit Theater Company

Frank Nall (Phischbreath) - "Malapert Love" - The Artistic Home

Jackie Seijo (Actor/Dying Man Named Sam) - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre

Todd Wojcik (Narrator) - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home



Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical or Revue

Bryce Ancil (Arpad Laszlo) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

LJ Bullen (Kate) - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

August Forman (Prince Dauntless) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Andrew Fortman (King Sextimus) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel Guth (Ilona Ritter) - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

Mia Nevarez (Lead Vocalist) - "8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Anabella Oddo (Cecile Caldwell) - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Patrick O'Keefe (Tobias Ragg) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Anne Sheridan Smith (Queen Aggravain) - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Kevin Webb (Chaplain) - "Mary Rose" - Black Button Eyes Productions



Performer in a Supporting Role - Short Run

Valerie Gerlock (Gretchen) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

Samm Hilger (Guide/Professor Simpkins/Head Waiter/Objector) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Dakota Hughes (Hunchback) - "Frankenstreisand" - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Nolan Robinson (Reuben) - "St. Sebastian" - Refracted Theatre Company

Korinne Yonan (Little Sally) - "Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics



Solo Performance - Short Run

Flaco Navaja (Flaco Navaja) - "Evolution of a Sonero" - UrbanTheater Company



Scenic Design

Jeremiah Barr - "When We Were Young and Unafraid" - AstonRep Theatre Company

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - "Isaac's Eye" - Redtwist Theatre

Kevin Rolfs - "Ruined" - Invictus Theatre

Kevin Rolfs - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - Invictus Theatre

Joe Schermoly - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company



Costume Design

Uriel Gómez - "Once Upon a Mattress" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jessie Gowens - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Beth Laske-Miller & Bill Morey - "A Fine Feathered Murder" - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Cindy Moon - "She Loves Me" - Blank Theatre Company

Hilary Rubio - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

Rachel Sypniewski - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions



Sound Design

Eric Backus - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Danny Rockett - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre

Willow James - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

L.J. Luthringer - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Petter Wahlbäck - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home



Lighting Design

Benjamin Carne - "Botticelli in the Fire" - First Floor Theater

G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions

Brandon Wardell - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Hannah Wein - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins - "The Pavilion" - The Artistic Home

Marcela Muñoz & Augusto Yanacopulos - "Cintas de Seda" - Aguijón Theater Company



Choreography

Keeley B. Morris & Jacinda Ratcliffe - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago

Laura Savage - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Lauryn Schmelzer - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Jenna Schoppe - "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jenna Schoppe - "Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



Original Music in a Play

Eric Backus - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Satya Jnani Chávez & Andrew Rosendorf - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jonathan Guillen - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre

L.J. Luthringer - "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" - Idle Muse Theatre Company

Danny Rockett - "The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey" - Trap Door Theatre



Music Direction

Satya Jnani Chávez - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Isabella Isherwood - "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" - Kokandy Productions

Aaron Kaplan - "The Wild Party" - Blank Theatre Company

Jeremy Ramey - "8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jeremy Ramey - "Godspell" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nick Sula - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Kokandy Productions



Projection Design

Yeaji Kim - "Solaris" - Griffin Theatre Company

Abboyé Lawrence - "Pulled Punches" - MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre

G. "Max" Maxin IV - "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" - Black Button Eyes Productions

Chris Owens - "Get Out Alive" - Haven Chicago

Erin Pleake - "Chagall in School" - Grippo Stage Company



Artistic Specialization

The Ensemble (Movement) - "Medea Material" - Trap Door Theatre

Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - "After the Blast" - Broken Nose Theatre

Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design) - "A Fine Feathered Murder" - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Royen Kent (Wig Design) - "The Secretaries: A Parable" - First Floor Theater

Adolfo Romero (Puppet Design) - "Refuge" - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Augusto Yanacopulos (Properties Design) - "La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" - Aguijón Theater Company



Artistic Specialization - Short Run

Daphne Agosin (Lighting Design) - "Tebas Land" - Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art

Dominick Vincent Alesia (Original Music in a Play) - "Hertha Nova" - The Impostors Theatre Company

Tim Huggenberger (Choreography) - "Urinetown: The Musical" - Surging Films & Theatrics

Darwin Noguera (Music Direction) - "Evolution of a Sonero" - UrbanTheater Company

Emil Zbella (Set Design) - "Boeing-Boeing" - Saint Sebastian Players

MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

By Company

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 19

Kokandy Productions 16

Blank Theatre Company 14

Invictus Theatre 13

The Artistic Home 8

Griffin Theatre Company 8

First Floor Theater 7

The Impostors Theatre Company 7

AstonRep Theatre Company 5

Chicago Latino Theatre Alliance in partnership with the National Museum of Mexican Art 5

MPAACT - Ma'at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre 5

Redtwist Theatre 5

Saint Sebastian Players 5

Trap Door Theatre 5

Aguijón Theater Company 4

Black Button Eyes Productions 4

Definition Theatre 4

The Neo-Futurists 4

The Story Theatre 4

Broken Nose Theatre 3

Haven Chicago 3

Hell in a Handbag Productions 3

Surging Films & Theatrics 3

Grippo Stage Company 2

Idle Muse Theatre Company 2

PrideArts 2

UrbanTheater Company 2



By Production

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" 9

"Solaris" 8

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" 8

"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" 7

"Hertha Nova" 7

"Ruined" 7

"She Loves Me" 7

"The Wild Party" 7

"Once Upon a Mattress" 6

"Boeing-Boeing" 5

"Botticelli in the Fire" 5

"Malapert Love" 5

"Tebas Land" 5

"8-Track: The Sounds of the '70s" 4

"Isaac's Eye" 4

"Madea Material" 4

"Marie Antoinette & the Magical Negroes" 4

"The Pavilion" 4

"Refuge" 4

"White" 4

"WILDCATS" 4

"After the Blast" 3

"Get Out Alive" 3

"Godspell" 3

"Mary Rose" 3

"Pulled Punches" 3

"Urinetown: The Musical" 3

"When We Were Young and Unafraid" 3

"The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" 2

"Buried Child" 2

"Chagall in School" 2

"Cintas de Seda" 2

"Evolution of a Sonero" 2

"A Fine Feathered Murder" 2

"Girlfriend" 2

"La gran tirana (descarga dramática)" 2

"Ride or Die" 2

"The Secretaries: A Parable" 2

"The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" 2





By Individual

Eric Backus 2

Satya Jnani Chávez 2

Ida Cuttler 2

John Drea 2

Terry Guest 2

L.J. Luthringer 2

Jabberwocky Marionettes 2

G. "Max" Maxin IV 2

Jeremy Ramey 2

Danny Rockett 2

Kevin Rolfs 2

Jenna Schoppe 2

Anne Sheridan Smith 2

Kevin Webb 2

Augusto Yanacopulous 2