News: Raven Theatre Reveals Titles for Season 43

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has announced its 43rd season, with productions appearing on its Edgewater stages at 6157 N. Clark St. in the 2025 - 2026 season. Subscriptions ($120 - $220) on sale beginning May 22, 2025, with individual tickets on sale at a later date, at www.raventheatre.com.

The season opens with Terry Guest’s return to Raven Theatre, with the Chicago Premiere and a Rolling World Premiere of OAK, directed by Mikael Burke, a Southern gothic exploring the world of three Black kids as they navigate a town where kids go missing, and there’s no one to blame except the mythical creek monster. It then closes with OCTET, by Tony-winning NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 writer Dave Malloy, an a cappella musical directed by Keira Fromm, that examines the addiction and isolation caused by life online.

The season also includes Caryl Churchill’s most famous play, TOP GIRLS, led by Chicago director Lucky Stiff, presenting a masterclass on feminism, class, and politics. Heralded as one of the best British plays of the 20th century, TOP GIRLS navigates the shifting dynamics of a patriarchal society.

This production will run alongside Raven Theatre’s Resident Company The Story Theatre’s POT GIRLS, a new riff on Churchill’s play. The never-before-seen pairing of TOP GIRLS and POT GIRLS gives audiences the unique opportunity to experience both shows – either back to back or on separate nights – expanding Raven’s longstanding partnership with The Story Theatre and fostering understanding of what constitutes the theatrical canon.

"In Season 43, we are leaning into bold theatrical experiences from award-winning artists whose work has been celebrated locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Artistic Director Sarah Slight. “The season centers Chicago as a destination for acclaimed work – and Raven as a cornerstone for courageous stories that connect us – at a time when it’s needed most."

Raven Theatre’s 43rd Season is:

OAK

Chicago Premiere

Written by Terry Guest

Directed by Mikael Burke

October 2 - November 9, 2025

Three kids, an old woman with a shotgun, and a mysterious creek monster. Set firmly in the southern gothic tradition, Terry Guest’s OAK dives into the world of three Black kids as they navigate a community where children aren't safe, and the adults fail to protect them. It’s 7pm, do you know where your children are?

TOP GIRLS

Written by Caryl Churchill

Directed by Lucky Stiff

February 12 - March 22, 2026

Raven Theatre continues its commitment to timely plays in the theatrical canon, presenting Caryl Churchill’s masterpiece on feminism, class, and politics, TOP GIRLS. From an Algonquin round table boasting some of history’s most notable women, to the halls of the Top Girls Employment Agency, Marlene’s exchanges with the women around her create a vivid and compelling exploration of their aspirations through time. Heralded as one of the best British plays of the 20th century, TOP GIRLS navigates the shifting dynamics of a patriarchal society.

On weekends throughout the run, TOP GIRLS will be paired with Raven Theatre resident company The Story Theatre’s World Premiere of POT GIRLS, their riff on the same play, updated to present day. In dialogue with one another, audiences will have the opportunity to experience both productions with a double feature package.

OCTET

Chicago Premiere

Written by Dave Malloy

Directed by Keira Fromm

April 30 - June 7, 2026

In a church basement meeting room, a group of people –always eight—gather to sing. Told via chamber-inspired, a cappella music, OCTET investigates the total impact of internet and technology addiction on modern society, from Dave Malloy, writer of Tony-winning NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

