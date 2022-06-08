New Production Company DavJasFran Entertainment to Launch With ENDS by David Alex

DavJasFran Entertainment announced its inaugural production of ENDS by local Chicago playwright David Alex. The gripping socio-political drama was the winner of the African American Theatre Program of the University of Louisville as well as a Finalist in Delaware Theatre Company's CONNECTIONS National Playwriting Competition. Directed by company founder Davette J. Franklin, ENDS will feature up-and-coming Chicago-area talent in alignment with the production company's mission to spotlight new voices. The production runs July 14 - July 31 at Dreamers YOLO, 5419 N. Lincoln Ave, press opening, July 14 at 7:30 PM.

Set in 1967, the play follows a confrontation between two men and the ideas they represent. Kingsley, a thirty-year old African-American man, has lived alone for the past eighteen years in a secured forest cabin. Glober, a bitter recently returned Vietnam veteran, forcibly takes refuge in Kingsley's cabin during a violent storm. The two are placed at odds, as one must decide if he should rejoin society while the other contemplates leaving it.

Playwright David Alex is no stranger to the Chicago stage. Apart from being a long-time judge with the Joseph Jefferson Awards, his recent work N enjoyed a run at the Greenhouse Theatre, a reading at DePaul University, and was a Semifinalist for the National Arts Club award. Previous works of his include ADRIFT (Polarity), CORPUS DELICTI (Madkap Productions), and ONTO INFINITY (Winner of the Das Goldkiel First Place Award), among others. ENDS also has its roots in Chicago, having been workshopped at Colombia College Chicago and Victory Gardens Theatre. ENDS received its equity premiere by the New Jersey Repertory Company.

The Cast includes Reji Simon (Filament Theatre) as Kingsley, Peter Kattner III as Glober, Jeremy DeShaun (The Root, The Yard/Jackalope Theatre) understudying for Kingsley, and Mikkel Knutson understudying for Glober. The crew includes direction by Davette J. Franklin, set design by Kevin Rolfs, and lighting and sound design by Sallie Young.

BIOS



Reji Simon is a Chicago based performing artist and has been a Resident Artist at Filament Theatre since 2017. In addition to performing, he is a teacher, producer, and casting director. At the heart of all of his work is community and development. He is committed to developing artists through community building and the deconstruction of barriers meant to keep folks out of art making. Reji has worked as a teaching artist at Filament Theatre, Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health, and Cleveland Playhouse.

Jeremy DeShaun studied acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University (Class of 2020). Credits include: Belvile in THE ROVER at The Theatre School at DePaul University and Justin in BLOOD AT THE ROOT at The Yard/Jackalope Theatre Company. Jeremy is represented by Actors Talent Group.

Peter Kattner III is a Chicago based actor, whose previous credits include THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (Charlito "Chip" Tolentino) and THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Neville Landless) both performed at Saint Sebastian Players. BLOODY, BLOODY Andrew Jackson performed at Millikin University, ONE THOUSAND WORDS (A New Musical) and LOVE AFFAIRS AND WEDDING BELLS (A New Musical) both performed at Theater Wit.

Mikkel Knutson is a new face to the Chicago theater scene. Graduating from Northern Illinois University during the pandemic, he has also previously worked with Door Shakespeare as an acting/costumes intern and fight captain as well as being recently seen in October with UWW Fest as Mark in BE MINE.

About Director Davette J. Franklin

Davette J. Franklin is a Producer, Director, Playwright, Actress and Singer. She has always loved being on stage and entertaining. It all started with her signing with her sisters at the age of 3 years old. In high school, she became passionate about acting and noticed that if you do not have an extensive resume, most agencies and casting directors would not give you a shot. This ignited a spark in her to cater to the "new" actor and DavJasFran Entertainment was born. Her goal is to help new artists get discovered all while having fun and creating great work. She is often called the "Millennial Hero" and "Queen of YOLO", all names in which she loves.

About Playwright David Alex

David Alex has received three Awards from the Illinois Arts Council in Recognition in Playwriting, a Grant from the Pilgrim Foundation and has served as the Secretary of the Chicago Alliance for Playwrights and the Illinois Theatre Association. He is a proud member of the Joseph Jefferson Committee, which recognizes excellence in Chicago theatre, as well as the Dramatists Guild. David Alex lives in Chicago.

About DavJasFran Entertainment

DavJasFran Entertainment is a Production Company housed at Dreamers YOLO! The company was founded in 2016 by Davette J. Franklin aims to be a production company for the "new" artist. Davette noticed that new Actors/Actresses, Writers, and Directors are always told to build their resume, but are never given the opportunity to grow them...that is why DavJasFran Entertainment was created. It fosters the "new" artists to help build their resumes and give them a fun experience while breaking into the Entertainment business.