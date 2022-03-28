National Indo-American Museum's Inaugural Exhibition At The Umang And Paragi Patel Center Extended Through May 15

The National Indo-American Museum, which builds bridges across generations and connects cultures through the diverse colorful stories of Indian Americans, is extending E/Merge: Art of the Indian Diaspora, the inaugural exhibition at its new home, the Umang and Paragi Patel Center at 815 S. Main Street in Lombard, Illinois, through May 15, 2022.



In celebration of the Village of Lombard's Lilac Parade, E/Merge closing day festivities will include children's art activities as well as music and dance performances throughout the day.



With major funding provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, E/Merge showcases contemporary, cutting-edge works created by nine Indian-American artists from across the United States. Curated by Shaurya Kumar, chair of faculty and associate professor at School of the Art Institute Chicago, the exhibition includes artists who have traversed international borders and adopted the United States as their home.

In an essay for the exhibition's catalog, Kumar wrote, "Keen observers of frameworks, the artists look at the world through a kaleidoscopic lens and employ diverse sets of tools, media, techniques, and processes including print, drawing, sculpture, video, photography, performance, and installation. Their works are neither structured around nor resistant to their diasporic origins. They can be viewed as fluid, multi-local, and transient, working through a liberated space that they constantly shape and reshape."

E/MERGE: Art of the Indian Diaspora

continues through Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the

National Indo-American Museum's new home,

the Umang and Paragi Patel Center,

815 S. Main Street, Lombard, Illinois.



Museum/exhibition hours: Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Group tours at other times are available by appointment.

Admission is $5, free for children younger than 12.

Special hours on Sunday, May 15: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Free parking is available. All programming is subject to change.

Following State of Illinois COVID protocols and CDC guidelines,

masks are no longer required for entry.

For information, visit niam.org.