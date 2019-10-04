Music Theater Works Announces 2020 Season Under Incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan

Music Theater Works has announced its 2020 schedule under incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. The season opens with the ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! (June 6-14), followed by RAGTIME (August 22-30), Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS with Hammerstein, Hart and others (October 2-11), and BILLY ELLIOT (December 26-January 3).

The current 2019 season concludes with LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS October 4-13, 2019, and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, December 21-31 2019.

The October Lerner and Loewe and Richard Rodgers concerts are at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston. All other productions are at the company's home venue, Cahn Auditorium in Evanston.

The ticket office is located at 516 4th Street in Wilmette. Discount season packages are available. To purchase tickets call (847) 920-5360 or order online at MusicTheaterWorks.com

Incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan assumes management of Music Theater Works on January 1, 2020, following the retirement of Founder/General Manager Bridget McDonough and Artistic Director Rudy Hogenmiller.

Dougan came to Light Opera Works (as Music Theater Works was then known) in 2009, after receiving a Masters Degree in Musical Theater from Goldsmiths, University of London. He worked with the company in various capacities for the next seven years. After a two-year stint in academia, he returned as Producing Artistic Director Designate in 2018, working with McDonough and Hogenmiller to effect a smooth transition.

MAMMA MIA!

Music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson

Book by Catherine Johnson

With full orchestra

Press Opening Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8 pm

Sunday, June 7 at 2 pm

Wednesday, June 10 at 2 pm

Thursday, June 11 at 2 pm

Friday, June 12 at 8 pm

Saturday, June 13 at at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, June 14 at 2 pm

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston

The worldwide musical sensation with songs by ABBA.

RAGTIME

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

With full orchestra

Press Opening Night: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8 pm

Sunday, August 23 at 2 pm

Wednesday, August 26 at 2 pm

Friday, August 28 at 8 pm

Saturday, August 29 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, August 30 at 2 pm

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston

Tony Award-winning musical portrait of early 20th century America.

Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS



with Hammerstein, Hart and others

Press Opening: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8 pm

Saturday, October 3 at 8 pm

Sunday, October 4 at 2 pm

Wednesday, October 7 at 2 pm

Thursday, October 8 at 2 pm

Saturday, October 10 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, October 11 at 2 pm

Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Show-stopping songs from the classic musicals OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL, PAL JOEY, SOUTH PACIFIC, BABES IN ARMS and others.

BILLY ELLIOT

Music by Elton John

Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall

With full orchestra

Press Opening: Saturday, December 26, 2019 at 2 & 8 pm

Sunday, December 27 at 2 pm

Wednesday, December 30 at 2 pm

Thursday, December 31 at 8 pm (New Year's Eve)

Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8 pm

Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 pm

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston

Ten-time Tony Award musical based on the acclaimed movie.





