Music Theater Works Announces 2020 Season Under Incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan
Music Theater Works has announced its 2020 schedule under incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. The season opens with the ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! (June 6-14), followed by RAGTIME (August 22-30), Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS with Hammerstein, Hart and others (October 2-11), and BILLY ELLIOT (December 26-January 3).
The current 2019 season concludes with LERNER AND LOEWE'S GREATEST HITS October 4-13, 2019, and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, December 21-31 2019.
The October Lerner and Loewe and Richard Rodgers concerts are at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston. All other productions are at the company's home venue, Cahn Auditorium in Evanston.
The ticket office is located at 516 4th Street in Wilmette. Discount season packages are available. To purchase tickets call (847) 920-5360 or order online at MusicTheaterWorks.com
Incoming Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan assumes management of Music Theater Works on January 1, 2020, following the retirement of Founder/General Manager Bridget McDonough and Artistic Director Rudy Hogenmiller.
Dougan came to Light Opera Works (as Music Theater Works was then known) in 2009, after receiving a Masters Degree in Musical Theater from Goldsmiths, University of London. He worked with the company in various capacities for the next seven years. After a two-year stint in academia, he returned as Producing Artistic Director Designate in 2018, working with McDonough and Hogenmiller to effect a smooth transition.
MAMMA MIA!
Music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson
Book by Catherine Johnson
With full orchestra
Press Opening Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8 pm
Sunday, June 7 at 2 pm
Wednesday, June 10 at 2 pm
Thursday, June 11 at 2 pm
Friday, June 12 at 8 pm
Saturday, June 13 at at 2 & 8 pm
Sunday, June 14 at 2 pm
Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston
The worldwide musical sensation with songs by ABBA.
RAGTIME
Book by Terrence McNally
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
With full orchestra
Press Opening Night: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8 pm
Sunday, August 23 at 2 pm
Wednesday, August 26 at 2 pm
Friday, August 28 at 8 pm
Saturday, August 29 at 2 & 8 pm
Sunday, August 30 at 2 pm
Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston
Tony Award-winning musical portrait of early 20th century America.
Richard Rodgers' GREATEST HITS
with Hammerstein, Hart and others
Press Opening: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 8 pm
Saturday, October 3 at 8 pm
Sunday, October 4 at 2 pm
Wednesday, October 7 at 2 pm
Thursday, October 8 at 2 pm
Saturday, October 10 at 2 & 8 pm
Sunday, October 11 at 2 pm
Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
Show-stopping songs from the classic musicals OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL, PAL JOEY, SOUTH PACIFIC, BABES IN ARMS and others.
BILLY ELLIOT
Music by Elton John
Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall
With full orchestra
Press Opening: Saturday, December 26, 2019 at 2 & 8 pm
Sunday, December 27 at 2 pm
Wednesday, December 30 at 2 pm
Thursday, December 31 at 8 pm (New Year's Eve)
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8 pm
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 pm
Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson Street, Evanston
Ten-time Tony Award musical based on the acclaimed movie.