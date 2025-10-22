Music Institute to Spotlight the Joy Of Music in Concert in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Music Institute of Chicago will present a joyful afternoon of performances by members of its world-class faculty, as well as selected students and alumni from its Community Music School and Academy.

"For nearly 100 years, the Music Institute of Chicago has welcomed students of every age, skill level, and background," said Music Institute President and CEO Shalisa Kline Ugaz. "Events like this fundraiser allow us to continue that tradition by making music education accessible to all."



A jazz combo opens the afternoon with a pre-concert performance. The concert itself features works by Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Bach, Schumann, Handel, Poulenc, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and more, with more than 70 performers comprising youth and adult students, faculty, alumni, and trustees. The performance concludes with a Community Sing led by Music Institute Chorale Conductor Daniel Wallenberg.

The afternoon festivities also include announcement of the Third Annual Teacher of Note Award, which honors and expresses appreciation for the people who live the Music Institute's mission every day: its internationally acclaimed, award-winning faculty. In 2024, the Music Institute of Chicago honored cello faculty Avi Friedlander and violin/viola faculty Davis King. In addition, this year the Music Institute presents its first Alumni of Note Award, which recognizes an extraordinary alum who has made important contributions through their work in music or another field.

A photo booth, meet and greet, and sweet treats for every guest follow the performance in the lobby.



"Current students of all ages share the stage with faculty and alumni to create a wonderful celebration," said Emily Abraham, the Music Institute's vice president and dean of academic affairs. "It's inspiring to have everyone come together to make music while raising funds for scholarships to ensure that every student has access to music education."

The Music Institute of Chicago's Fall Fundraiser Concert,

supporting scholarships and financial aid,

takes place Sunday, November 2 at 3 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.



Admission is free; donations are welcome at the event

or musicinst.org/fall-fundraiser.

All programming is subject to change.