Music Institute 2020 Gala Canceled, Instruction Continues

Music Institute of Chicago President and CEO Mark George has released the following statement regarding its anniversary gala:

Due to official restrictions on large gatherings and the need to combat COVID-19 with social-distancing, the Music Institute of Chicago has canceled its Anniversary Gala, which was scheduled April 20 at the Four Seasons in Chicago. We are heartbroken not to be able to join with friends, celebrate our honorees, and perform music to benefit our talented students. The Gala is the largest source of support for our financial aid, merit scholarship, and community service programs.

Canceling the Gala does not eliminate the needs of our students and our community. We have continued to operate our school, delivering lessons and classes through interactive videoconferencing. In addition, our students are using this technology and finding ways to connect and share their music with isolated seniors.

With that in mind, we hope those who love and appreciate having music in their lives will consider a donation to the 2020 Anniversary Gala musicinst.org/anniversary-gala ) as a fully tax-deductible contribution to the Music Institute of Chicago.





We know now more than ever that music brings us comfort and nourishes the human spirit. Contributions ensure that the Music Institute will be strong and able to celebrate our 90th anniversary in 2021.