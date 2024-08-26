Metropolis Performing Arts Centre to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, "Cinderella," running from September 26 to October 20, 2024. Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, this enchanting production brings a fresh energy to the classic tale, featuring new characters, surprising twists, and timeless music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III. Tickets range from $24 for students to $49 for A-level seating. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 5 and up, children under 3 will not be permitted.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Ella dreams of escaping the drudgery of a life under her stepmother's thumb, but it seems as if only a miracle can free her. Featuring all the exquisite music from golden age songwriters Rodgers and Hammerstein and a fresh script written by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, this cherished fairytale is infused with a riveting new energy. New characters, surprising twists, and unbeatable classic songs will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatregoers who believe in magic, kindness and the power of possibility.

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein III

Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller

Cast:

Molly Bremer as Ella

Patrick Johnson as Topher

Luke Nowakowski as Jean-Michel

Peter Briceño Gertas as Sebastian

Korey White as Lord Pinkleton

Mitzi Smith as Madame

Abbey Loria as Charlotte

Maura Fawley as Gabrielle

Rachel Carreras as Marie

Andrew Baker, Ensemble and understudy for Lord Pinkleton

Daniel Hurst, Ensemble and understudy for Sebastian

Z Mowry, Ensemble and understudy for Jean-Michel

Chelsea Peña, Ensemble and understudy for Gabrielle

Rachael Dec, Ensemble and understudy for Charlotte

Ciara Jarvis, Ensemble and understudy for Ella

Marianne Embree, understudy for Marie and Madame

Henry Cartaya, Ensemble

Raji Venkat, Ensemble

Kylie Tollefson, Ensemble

Jenny Couch, Swing and understudy for Ella

Beck Hokanson, Swing

Morgan Schoenecker, Swing

Creative Team:

Director - Johanna Mckenzie Miller

Associate Director and Choreographer - Mandy Modic

Music Director - Aaron Kaplan

Assistant Music Director - Kevin Zhou

Stage Manager - Kyle Aschbrenner

Assistant Stage Manager - Alexandra Raffini

Casting Director - Robin Hughes

Intimacy/Violence Director - Samantha Kaufman

Scenic Designer - Lauren Nichols

Sound Designer - Abbey Nettleton

Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer - Taylor Pfenning

Assistant Hair & Makeup Designer - Miguel Ramos

Props Designer - Barbie Brown

Puppets & Special Effects Designer - Patrick McGuire

Wardrobe Supervisor - Vera Morici

Executive Director and Interim Artistic Director - David Victor

Director of Education and Artistic Operations - Tiffany Gates

Director of Production - Bill Franz

ASL Interpreted Performance - Thursday, October 3rd

An American Sign Language interpreter will be on stage in view for a select section of

attendees interpreting the book and lyrics into ASL for those who are hard of hearing.

Open Caption Performance - Saturday, October 19th

An open caption system will be used in view for the entire audience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/r-and-h-cinderella/.

