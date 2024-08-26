Metropolis Performing Arts Centre to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Performances will run from September 26 to October 20, 2024.
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, "Cinderella," running from September 26 to October 20, 2024. Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, this enchanting production brings a fresh energy to the classic tale, featuring new characters, surprising twists, and timeless music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III. Tickets range from $24 for students to $49 for A-level seating. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 5 and up, children under 3 will not be permitted.
Ella dreams of escaping the drudgery of a life under her stepmother's thumb, but it seems as if only a miracle can free her. Featuring all the exquisite music from golden age songwriters Rodgers and Hammerstein and a fresh script written by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, this cherished fairytale is infused with a riveting new energy. New characters, surprising twists, and unbeatable classic songs will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatregoers who believe in magic, kindness and the power of possibility.
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III
New Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein III
Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller
Cast:
Molly Bremer as Ella
Patrick Johnson as Topher
Luke Nowakowski as Jean-Michel
Peter Briceño Gertas as Sebastian
Korey White as Lord Pinkleton
Mitzi Smith as Madame
Abbey Loria as Charlotte
Maura Fawley as Gabrielle
Rachel Carreras as Marie
Andrew Baker, Ensemble and understudy for Lord Pinkleton
Daniel Hurst, Ensemble and understudy for Sebastian
Z Mowry, Ensemble and understudy for Jean-Michel
Chelsea Peña, Ensemble and understudy for Gabrielle
Rachael Dec, Ensemble and understudy for Charlotte
Ciara Jarvis, Ensemble and understudy for Ella
Marianne Embree, understudy for Marie and Madame
Henry Cartaya, Ensemble
Raji Venkat, Ensemble
Kylie Tollefson, Ensemble
Jenny Couch, Swing and understudy for Ella
Beck Hokanson, Swing
Morgan Schoenecker, Swing
Creative Team:
Director - Johanna Mckenzie Miller
Associate Director and Choreographer - Mandy Modic
Music Director - Aaron Kaplan
Assistant Music Director - Kevin Zhou
Stage Manager - Kyle Aschbrenner
Assistant Stage Manager - Alexandra Raffini
Casting Director - Robin Hughes
Intimacy/Violence Director - Samantha Kaufman
Scenic Designer - Lauren Nichols
Sound Designer - Abbey Nettleton
Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer - Taylor Pfenning
Assistant Hair & Makeup Designer - Miguel Ramos
Props Designer - Barbie Brown
Puppets & Special Effects Designer - Patrick McGuire
Wardrobe Supervisor - Vera Morici
Executive Director and Interim Artistic Director - David Victor
Director of Education and Artistic Operations - Tiffany Gates
Director of Production - Bill Franz
ASL Interpreted Performance - Thursday, October 3rd
An American Sign Language interpreter will be on stage in view for a select section of
attendees interpreting the book and lyrics into ASL for those who are hard of hearing.
Open Caption Performance - Saturday, October 19th
An open caption system will be used in view for the entire audience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at 847.577.2121 or visit metropolisarts.com/event/r-and-h-cinderella/.
