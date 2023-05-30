May Pang to Showcase Candid Photos of John Lennon at Three-Day Exhibition at Art Post Gallery

Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975.

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Art Post Gallery, 984 G Willow Rd (Willow & Waukegan Rds), Northbrook, IL on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase. See John as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at Art Post Gallery, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as the last known photograph of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together (March 29, 1974).

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story" that premiered in theaters in April 2023. Watch the film's trailer here:

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for three days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at Art Post Gallery, 984 G Willow Rd (Willow & Waukegan Rds), Northbrook, IL Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 18, 2023.

WHO: May Pang, John Lennon's lover and companion during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which took place from late 1973 through 1975.

WHAT: A photographic exhibition and sale entitled "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" featuring candid photos of John Lennon and friends coinciding with the feature film documentary on May Pang and John Lennon's relationship "The Lost Weekend - A Love Story."

WHEN: Friday, June 16 - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm; Saturday, June 17 - 10:30 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday, June 18 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Art Post Gallery, 984 G Willow Rd (Willow & Waukegan Rds, near Whole Foods)., Northbrook, IL 60062 (847) 272-7659




