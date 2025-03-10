MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN Opens This Month At Trap Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trap Door Theatre will continue its 31st season of repertory and mainstage combined work with a remount of the Trap Door's hit Mother Courage and her Children.

Mother Courage becomes a parasite of war as she, hell bent on her own survival, celebrates the Thirty Years War as the source of her prosperity. Considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, wartime virtues become fatal to their possessors in this stark, anti-capitalist, and music filled play.

Nominated for Jeff Awards for Actress in a Leading Role and Director, Mother Courage and her Children returns to Trap Door for two weeks only.

Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will play in repertory March 20th-29th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, March 20th, 2025 at 8:00 pm.

