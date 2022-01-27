M.A.D.D. Rhythms Announces New Company Members, The Launch Of New Podcasts, Classes, Events and More For 2022

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, begins the new year with the announcement of new company members, monthly Community Tap Jams, classes, a fundraiser, the launch of a podcast network and more. More information at MADDRhythms.com.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms has announced the addition of three new professional company members: Sterling Harris, Case Prime and William Wims.

Sterling Harris, a Chicago native, fell in love with tap at the age of seven years old and hasn't stopped dancing since. At age 11, he joined Studio One Dance Theatre and began training under Lee Howard and Martin "Tre" Dumas. Harris also had the privilege of studying Jump Rhythm Technique under the mentorship of Billy Siegenfeld. He began dancing professionally immediately after undergrad and joined Chicago Tap Theatre where he is currently the rehearsal director. Off the wood, he graduated from Northwestern with a B.A. in Neuroscience and is a research study coordinator in the Feinberg School of Medicine.

Case Prime is originally from Upstate New York and started his professional dancing with Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT). After two years at CTT, he laced up his shoes as an apprentice with M.A.D.D. Rhythms and now as a company member where he is thrilled to continue his growth in dance in Chicago.

William Wims was born and raised in Bronzeville. He was introduced to tap dance at age 14 by joining M.A.D.D. Rhythms After School Matters program where he was taught with other local teens, receiving instruction from Bril Barrett, Star Dixon, Donnetta Jackson and many others. With After School Matters, Wims performed around the city at venues and events such as Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Lollapalooza and others. Shortly after the program ended, at age 16, he began apprenticing with the M.A.D.D. Rhythms professional company.

Community Tap Jams

Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Bril Barrett

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

FREE

In-Person and streamed LIVE on M.A.D.D. Rhythm's YouTube channel

Every second Friday of the month, M.A.D.D. Rhythms hosts "Community Tap Jams," FREE and open to the public celebration of Tap. Individuals may join in person, following all social distancing protocols. "Community Tap Jams," encourage members of the community to discover Tap or to improve their skills through paying homage to the hoofers of old and the traditions they have set and helping individuals learn to create, communicate and express themselves. "Community Tap Jams" is a unique event involving members of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms' company, guest artists and often includes live musicians.

New M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - "Gasps From A Dying Art Form," hosted by Company Member Tristan Bruns

Monday, Feb. 14 - "The Either/And Podcast w/ Bil Barrett," hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.

M.A.D.D Rhythms announces the launch of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network which includes the podcasts,"Gasps From A Dying Art Form," hosted by Company Member Tristan Bruns and "The Either/And Podcast w/ Bil Barrett," hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.

"Gasps From A Dying Art Form" is a niche podcast for tap dancers and the dance's relationship to history and philosophy. "Gasps" episodes range from historical research, philosophical musings, book reviews and interviews.

"The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett" is Bril Barrett doing what he does best, talking about Tap dance and how it's connected to more than you know. What happens in the Tap world is a microcosm of what's happening in the real world.

Classes

M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Academy

NOW - March 26, 2022

The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy is back in the new year with "Tap for Tots" for kids, "Grown & Sexy" for adults and more. Registration is available now for beginners, ages 2 years old and older, adults and professionals. Classes are offered in person or virtually for all interested students. The Academy is taught by Bril Barrett, Star Dixon and members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

2022 Fundraiser

Support M.A.D.D. Rhythms

M.A.D.D. Rhythms is set to embark on the next leg of its journey. After a very productive 2020-2021 season, the Company is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, which begins with an ambitious new fundraising campaign with the goals of improving its studio, bolstering the community tap dance programs, paying the dancers an equitable wage and supporting its Tap Academy classes with this fundraiser.

Individual Tap Artist Grant

Making A Difference Dancing Rhythms Organization, the non-profit arm of M.A.D.D. Rhythms, will announce the recipients of the 2021 Individual Tap Artist Grant, a monetary grant for Chicago-based artists who exhibit exceptional skill and dedication to the art of tap dance. The Individual Tap Artist Grant is a flexible $5,000 annual grant and is designed to conform to the financial needs of the selected artists. "We appreciate the Martha Struthers Farley and Donald C. Farley, Jr. Family Foundation for making these grants possible. This support offers dancers the opportunity to explore Tap for themselves, increase their knowledge of its history and enhance their skills," said Executive Director Bril Barrett.

National Tap Dance Day 2022

National Tap Dance Weekend - Saturday, May 21

National Tap Dance Day - Wednesday, May 25

Celebrating National Tap Dance Day, M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre for a weekend of classes and intensives and a showing of the 1989 film "Tap," written and directed by Nick Castle and starring Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. on National Tap Dance Day, Wednesday, May 25. Representing the breadth of diversity of Chicago Tap dance, this gathering is a celebration of the inclusivity, connection and talent of many of Chicago's all-star performers.

DanceAfrica Chicago

Saturday, June 18

Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St, Chicago,

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will be performing in DanceAfrica Chicago, a celebration of African Diasporic artistry that features dance, film, music, visual art, wares, storytelling and community.

Chicago Tap Summit 2022

Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Times vary by event

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Various costs

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year presented by M.A.D.D. Rhythms is the Chicago Tap Summit. The Tap Summit includes three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community and premiering a new M.A.D.D. Rhythms' performance piece.

Company Updates

Bril Barrett named one of Newcity's 2022 50 Players

Executive Director Bril Barrett was named one of Newcity's "Players 2022

The Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago" in the publication's January 2022 issue.

Starinah "Star" Dixon on Faculty at RIFF Dallas Tap Festival

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Assistant Director Star Dixon was on faculty for RIFF Dallas, January 14 - 17.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Starinah "Star" Dixon and Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson are Nominated in Chicago Reader's "Best of Chicago" Poll

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Assistant Director Star Dixon and Rehearsal Director Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson are nominated in the Chicago Reader's "Best of Chicago" poll. M.A.D.D. Rhythms (Aisha by Star Dixon) is nominated for "Best Original Digital Content (Dance), Star Dixon is nominated for "Best Choreographer" and LilBit Jackson for "Best Dancer." Voting is through February 3 here.

Izaiah Harris in Encores' The Tap Dance Kid at New York City Center

M.A.D.D. Rhythm's Company Member Izaiah Harris is to perform in the ensemble of The Tap Dance Kid as part of New York City Center's 2022 Encores season, the Tony-honored series of revivals celebrating American musical theater, now in its 28th year, February 2 - 6.

Bril Barrett and Starinah "Star" Dixon on Faculty at Tap Dance Festival UK

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Executive Director Bril Barrett and Assistant Director Star Dixon are on faculty for Tap Dance Festival UK, February 12 - 21. They will participate in a range of community events, technique classes and choreography workshops available virtually and in-person during the Festival.

Bril Barrett on Faculty at Sole 2 Sole Tap Festival in Austin, TX

Bril Barrett is on faculty for 21st Annual Sole 2 Sole Tap Festival in Austin, TX, June 13 - 16. Tapestry Dance Company, North America's oldest full-time, professional repertory tap dance company presents its annual festival of rhythm.

Tristan Bruns and Starinah "Star" Dixon perform at Copa Carnivale

Carnivale, the popular West Loop Latin-fusion restaurant and a TripAdvisor 2020 Travelers' Choice winner, hosts Copa Carnivale, a dinner and a show featuring live music, Samba and, of course, Tap dance, featuring two of M.A.D.D. Rhythms company members. Performances are monthly, Monday, Jan. 24, Thursday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 24.

All programs, events and performers are subject to change.