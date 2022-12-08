Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER

Lookingglass Theatre Company announced dates for accessible performances for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, including a Sensory Friendly/ Relaxed performance on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:30PM! Theatre is for everyone. The mission of Lookingglass is to interact with its audience, to fire the imagination with love, to celebrate the human capacity to taste and smell, weep and laugh, create and destroy, and wake up changed, charged and empowered. Throughout the run of The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass will offer a number of shows and services to accommodate their audience, including the sensory friendly/ relaxed performance, as well as touch tours, audio-described, and masked performances. Lookingglass also offers accessible seating, assistive listening guides, and large print programs.

Chicago's beloved holiday tradition returns to the stage this holiday season, a classic the whole family will treasure! Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman's production is an entirely wordless, gorgeous spectacle of music and movement.

Online: lookingglasstheatre.org/event/steadfast-tin-soldier-2022

Phone: (312) 337-0665

In Person: 165 E Pearson, Chicago, IL 60611

The box office is open (phone and in-person) Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-6PM.

Now playing through January 8, 2023

The Steadfast Tin Soldier Accessible Show Dates

Audio-Described Performance Dates:

December 11, 1:00 PM

January 6, 7:00 PM

Sensory-Friendly/ Relaxed Performance Dates:

January 5, 1:30 PM

Mask Required Performance Dates:

December 13, 7:00 PM

December 20, 1:30 PM

December 20, 7:00 PM

December 27, 1:30 PM

December 27, 7:00 PM

Please see the performance calendar on the website for a full calendar and details.

About Accessibility

Lookingglass Theatre Company's mission is to make theatre exhilarating, inspirational, and accessible to all. Throughout the run of The Steadfast Tin Soldier, they will be offering a number of shows and services to accommodate their audience.

Lookingglass Theatre ground floor and balcony seats are accessible for all patrons who use a wheelchair or a scooter, or patrons who cannot walk stairs. Lightweight assistive listening devices are available for every performance at the box office free of charge. Large print programs are available in electronic form or hard copy at the box office. If you would like a copy in advance of your visit to the theatre, please call the box office.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier Audio-Described Performances

This service allows patrons with vision loss to hear a verbal description of the design elements, actor movements, and other elements not conveyed through sound. Please RSVP for the touch tour when you purchase your tickets by calling the box office or emailing HouseManager@Lookingglasstheate.org.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier Touch Tours

Available an hour before the audio-described performances, Touch Tours are tactile explorations of scenic, costume, and property design, led by our audience services staff. Please RSVP for the touch tour when you purchase your tickets by calling the box office or emailing them at HouseManager@Lookingglasstheate.org.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier Sensory-Friendly/ Relaxed Performances

Sensory-Friendly/ Relaxed performances are designed to create a safe and welcoming experience for guests who may include (but are not limited to) individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as people with sensory sensitivities. Family members and companions are welcome, as is anyone who might enjoy this relaxed environment.

The production will feature a sound level capped at 90 decibels, reduced light focused at the audience, house lights will remain on during the show, and any unpredictable lights or sounds will be reduced as well as conveyed to the audience.

They will also offer a designated quiet space in the theatre for patrons to relax in during the show. Patrons will be free to exit and enter the theatre as they please. Tablets and smartphones will be permitted to help non-verbal audience members communicate. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own sensory toys.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier Masked Performances

Performance Dates: Tuesday Matinee and Evening Performances

At every Tuesday performance (matinee and evening) of The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Lookingglass will require patrons to wear masks.

Accessible Seating

Lookingglass Theatre Company's ground floor and balcony seats are accessible for all patrons who use a wheelchair or a scooter, or patrons who cannot walk stairs.

Assistive Listening Devices

Lightweight assistive listening devices are available for every mainstage performance at the box office free of charge. A form of ID is required as a deposit.

Large Print Programs

Large print programs are available in electronic form or hard copy at the box office. If you would like a copy in advance of your visit to the theatre, please call the box office.

