Laurie Berkner to Perform Holiday Concert in Illinois in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids’ music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to share the spirit of the season with her at a festive holiday concert on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston, IL.

"I’m so happy to have the chance to come back to Chicagoland for a winter concert!” says Laurie Berkner. "I can’t wait to sing, dance, and celebrate the holidays with all the families who come out to the show!"

Laurie’s Evanston show will feature tunes from her holiday albums, A Laurie Berkner Christmas and Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, including original songs like "I Live Inside a Snowglobe (Shake It Up)" and traditional songs like "Deck the Halls" and "Holly Jolly Christmas." The rest of the program will be chock full of traditional and original holiday songs, including "Jingle Bells," "Candy Cane Jane," "The Dreidel Song," and more. Fans can also expect an array of Laurie's greatest hits, such as "We Are The Dinosaurs" and "Waiting for the Elevator," and to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her beloved third album, Victor Vito, she'll sing the title track. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads), and Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and sing along!

Laurie Berkner's holiday shows have become a beloved seasonal tradition for many families, as essential as sleigh rides, snowmen, and hot cocoa by the fireside. Westchester Magazine enthused, "Laurie Berkner is considered a godsend by parents for being one of a handful of children's musicians that all members of the family can enjoy in equal measure. If your kids are climbing the walls waiting for Santa to arrive and think they'll burst before December 25, have them let off some steam seeing Berkner in concert."

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 500 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 16 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children’s Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album was released in June of this year. Laurie's 16th album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween, was released on September 6, 2024 and has been honored with a 2024 National Parenting Product Award.

Comments