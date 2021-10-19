Las Locas Comedy Celebrates Return Of Latinx Showcase At Laugh Factory Chicago 

Las Locas Comedy brings another powerhouse lineup to Laugh Factory Chicago with Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 8 pm.

Chicago's own Gwen La Roka (Laugh Factory, Zanies, The Icehouse, TBS Just for Laughs Festival, Second City, Ñ Beat, Teatro Luna) headlines an incredible show with fellow Chingonas Hilary Jimenez, Nana Rodriguez, and honorary Chingonas Mo Good and Jamie Shriner.

Chingona, a Mexican slang term once used against women thought to be difficult trouble makers or unladylike, is now a modern feminist battle cry among women carving their own paths without regard for those whose feathers may get ruffled along the way.

In an industry where Latinas represent less than 1% of comics booked at comedy clubs across the country, Las Locas Comedy provides a platform for chingonas and "honorary chingonas" (other women and women of color) in comedy. Las Locas Comedy believes a unified front in the fight for representation creates a ripple effect in the comedy scene, propelling underrepresented talent to national comedy clubs and beyond. "In this political climate and with the specific issues facing the Latinx community today, we thought it was really important to give a voice to Latina talent as well as have a platform where we could discuss important current events and cultural issues through comedy," said Las Locas Comedy founder and producer, Janice V. Rodriguez

Las Locas Comedy provides relatable entertainment for the roughly 30% of Chicagoans that identify as Latinx. Their loyal following of "#Locas4Life" never went dark over the COVID-19 shut down either. Their first virtual show in September 2020 drew an audience of over 60 people, comparable to their consistently sold out, in person performances. Las Locas Comedy and their crew of "difficult trouble makers" prove time and again that there is a market for comedy written by and performed by Latinas. "It was so refreshing to see women of color on stage putting on a hilarious set and filling the room with such positive energy," says one fan in a review on the group's Facebook page. "It's a must see show and I plan to spread the word and keep going to shows to give my support."

Tickets to Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour at Laugh Factory Chicago are available at www.LasLocasComedy.com/tickets.