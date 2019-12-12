'Larger Than Life â€“ The Ultimate Boyband Tribute' Heads to the Raue Center For The Arts

"Larger Than Life - The Ultimate Boyband Tribute" will take audiences at Raue Center For The Arts back in time with the biggest '90s party! Experience this one of a kind interactive production at 8 p.m. on January 11, 2020!

"We could not be more excited to bring 'Larger Than Life' to Raue Center's stage! As a former boyband obsessed teenager, 'Larger Than Life' will fill that void that has been missing since early 2000s. This show will be perfect for a much needed 'Girls Night Out' in the middle of January," says Marketing Director, Miriam Naponelli. "Grab your girlfriends, your sister, your mom...whoever, and dig out that frayed jean skirts and those furry boots because 'Larger Than Life' will provide a fun throwback to a time when boybands were all the rage!"

"Larger Than Life - The Ultimate Boyband Tribute" is taking the country by storm! This is the only act of its kind featuring actual boyband singing, dancing, costumes and that pop look. "Larger Than Life" will take audiences back in time with the biggest 90s party since the Backstreet Boys shut down Times Square.

"Larger Than Life" features over 40 boyband songs by the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, LFO, One Direction and many more! For extra fun, the boys take audiences way back with hits by The Jackson 5, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and other classic male groups, truly making this the ultimate boyband tribute!

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





