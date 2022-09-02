Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces THE 17TH ANNUAL LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS, September 10-11

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts partners with artists across a wide variety of mediums to curate a local celebration of art, culture, family activities, food, and more

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 17th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The festival takes place along Broadway between Belmont and Hawthorn in Lakeview East. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area with one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals.

The 2022 Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases more than 125-juried artists featuring world-class original paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. In addition to the diverse artists' booths, the Festival also includes live music on multiple stages, a children's play area, wine, beer and food booths, an interactive garden oasis and much more.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance. Visit www.lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com for more information.





More Hot Stories For You


Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces THE 17TH ANNUAL LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS, September 10-11Lakeview East Chamber Of Commerce Announces THE 17TH ANNUAL LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS, September 10-11
September 2, 2022

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 17th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 
World Premiere Play THE HOA Begins September 9 At The Factory TheaterWorld Premiere Play THE HOA Begins September 9 At The Factory Theater
September 2, 2022

The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., presents the first production in its 28th season, the world premiere of The HOA, September 9 - October 20, written by Angelina Martinez and directed by Christy Arington.
First Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Three Brothers TheatreFirst Look at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Three Brothers Theatre
September 2, 2022

Three Brothers Theatre is presenting the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Get a first look here!
The Den Theatre to Present Comedy Double Feature: The Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk's DUMB PEOPLE TOWN PodcastThe Den Theatre to Present Comedy Double Feature: The Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk's DUMB PEOPLE TOWN Podcast
September 2, 2022

The Den Theatre will present a comedy double feature: join The Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk for their hilarious and irreverent “Dumb People Town” podcast, then stick around for a stand-up set featuring the comedic triple threat.
American Composers Orchestra Announces 2022 EarShot Readings Commission For Elijah Daniel SmithAmerican Composers Orchestra Announces 2022 EarShot Readings Commission For Elijah Daniel Smith
September 1, 2022

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) announces that composer Elijah Daniel Smith is the recipient of its 2022 EarShot Readings Commission, supported by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting.