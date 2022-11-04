Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD Announces Final Extension

Due to popular demand, Kokandy Productions has announced the second and final extension of its sell-out hit Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The critically-acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's macabre masterpiece will enjoy nine additional performances from December 2 - 18, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. All performances through November 20 are currently SOLD OUT, making Sweeney the best-selling production in Kokandy's 10-year history! The final block of tickets will go on sale Tuesday, November 8 at 10 am at bit.ly/SweeneyChicago.

This intimate, in-the-round production celebrating Kokandy's 10th anniversary season features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, direction and choreography by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham (he/him) and music direction by Nick Sula (he/him).

The cast includes Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, partners in coiffed and culinary crime. They are joined by Andrew Lund (Adolfo Pirell/Jonas Fogg), Isabel Cecilia García (Beggar Woman), Christopher Johnson (Judge Turpin), Josiah Haugen (Beadle Bamford), Chamaya Moody (Johanna), Patrick O'Keefe (Tobias Ragg) and Ryan Stajmiger (Anthony Hope). The Fleet Street ensemble includes Joel Arreola, Brittney Brown, Ethan Carlson, Stephanie Chiodras, Christopher Johnson, Nikki Krzebiot, Charlie Mann and Daniel Rausch. Swings include Tyler DeLoatch, Nathan Kabara, Maiko Terazawa and Angela Yu.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical for its Broadway premiere. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London hungry for more. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world. Just in time for Halloween, the already atmospheric Chopin Theatre basement is transformed into 19th century London, daring audiences to attend this haunting, harrowing tale!

The production team includes G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, Scenic and Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (she/her, Costume Designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, Sound Designer), Jakob Abderhalden (he/him, Properties Designer, Scenic Décor), Jon Beal (he/him, Violence Designer), Kirsten Baity (they/them, Intimacy Choreographer), Sydney Genco (she/her, Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan (he/him, Wig Designer), Carrie Hardin (she/her, Dialect Coach), Drew Donnelly (he/him, Stage Manager), Kendyl Meyer (they/them, Assistant Stage Manager), Andrew Lund (he/they, Assistant Director), Vivica Powell (she/her, Assistant Choreographer), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer, she/her), David Geinosky (Scenic Painter, he/him), Erik Strebig (they/them, Production Assistant), Roman Sanchez (he/him, Casting Associate), Scot Kokandy (he/him, Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, Producing Artistic Director).

COVID-19 safety: Patrons are required to wear a face mask when not actively eating or drinking. The theatre will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend a production.