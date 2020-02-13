Jennifer Glaws' Jagged Moves Will Present TOUCH CODE at The Southern Theater

Jennifer Glaws' Jagged Moves presents, Touch Code, a performance merging dance, sculpture, and live music exploring the central themes of boundaries and reclamation at The Southern Theater, March 12-14, 2020.

WHO:

Artistic Director: Jennifer Glaws, Performers: Emilia Bruno, Emma Marlar, Gemma Rose Isaacson, Julie Johnson, Marisol Nicole Herling, Sharon Picasso, and Tori Casagranda, Sculpture and Set Design: Jess Kiel-Wornson, Sound Direction: Dan Dukich.

WHEN:

March 12-14, 2020

PERFORMANCES:

Thursday, March 12, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 13, 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 14, 2 PM -Pay as able

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 PM

WHERE:

The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55454

TICKETS:

https://southerntheater.org/shows/touch-code

WEBSITE:

https://jenniferglaws.org/touch-code

SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://www.facebook.com/events/170603757522888/

Touch Code

Jennifer Glaws brings her viscerally honest choreographic voice and rich investigations in ENERGY and SPACE to the Southern Theater's stage for a one-of-a-kind performance by Jagged Moves. The full evening, all female sextet, explores the central themes of boundaries and reclamation as flutist, Julie Johnson, performs a live, original score of her experimental and contemplative music. The dancers traverse the soundscape and mysterious, sculptural environment investigating the spaces between "us" and the relentless proclamation of the female voice. Crafted collaboratively between Glaws and the performers, the choreography amplifies the energy, chemistry, and responsiveness to the interruption of personal space by exhibiting a raw and exposed view to the tensions, control, power, or lack of power in proximity.

About Jagged Moves' and the Artistic Director, Jennifer Glaws

"Jagged Moves has created a fresh dance experience in the Twin Cities! In the land of 10,000 dances, they have a unique voice. Their vision and execution keep you entranced. The movement and environment are navigated masterfully by the dancers," (Audience Member, March 2018).

Jagged Moves was founded in 2016 by interdisciplinary artist, choreographer, and director Jennifer Glaws. The mission of Jagged Moves is to create dance experiences that explore athleticism and conceptual depth, that engage, open dialogue, and challenge perspective. Jagged Moves strives to genuinely support dancers, technicians, and designers at all career stages with the advancement of our work. We aim to produce immersive, interactive, performance experiences that push notions of space, time, and human connection. Our research topics are driven by the activating belief of the social and developmental rewards of the arts evident in our pursuits in performance, audience engagement, and arts education.

Jagged Moves has been presented at Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival (2017, 2019), Peck School of the Arts - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Rhythmically Speaking (Minneapolis), Kinetic Kitchen (Minneapolis), Patrick's Cabaret (Minneapolis), Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) at Northrup King Building, Gallery 332 (Minneapolis), Sans Limites Dance (New York, NY), and RAD Fest - Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival (Kalamazoo MI).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You