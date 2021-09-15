Jackalope Theatre Company Announces 2021/2022 Season

Jackalope Theatre Company has announced details for their 2021/2022 season featuring the world premiere of Enough to Let the Light In by Paloma Nozicka, directed by Kimberly Senior, in spring of 2022. This production will be the first indoor event to welcome audiences back to the company's Broadway Armory stage in over two years. In addition, Jackalope presents two short play festivals beginning with the free and outdoor Neighborhood Narratives this fall in collaboration with Night Out In The Parks, and the return of the 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival premiering summer 2022.

"After a thrilling year of creating art online, the goal of Jackalope this season is to safely facilitate gatherings of community healing as we emerge from our social isolations." says Jackalope Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed, "I believe that's the job of theatre in this time, and Jackalope is responding with a series of firsts: We're building upon our long relationship with the Chicago Parks District to tour our work directly to communities across the city, bringing a play previously developed at Jackalope to mainstage with the top caliber talent audiences have come to expect, and bringing our staple annual short play festival onto the mainstage. It's another season of all new work like you've never seen."

"Jackalope has taken this time of closure to deeply reflect upon how we have created theatre historically, and how we want to create it going forward" shares Managing Director, Tina El Gamal "We are engaging with this season through a new lens of what is essential. We believe that a slow and mindful return, that prioritizes values of equity in artist pay, staff well-being, and more is exactly how we can collectively heal our industry and upend the ways in which we have been taught to make theatre and run companies."

Single tickets range from $15-35 and will go on sale later in the fall for the mainstage production, and in the spring for the summer festival.

All of Jackalope's programming is in partnership with the Chicago Parks District and will abide by the evolving COVID safety protocols as outlined by Parks. Applicable protocols will be announced as early as one month prior to performance dates.

For complete and current information about the 2021/2022 Season and artists, please visit https://jackalopetheatre.org

SEASON 14: UP CLOSE:

Enough to Let the Light In

Written by Paloma Nozicka

Directed by Kimberly Senior

April 28th - June 5th, 2022, Jackalope Theatre in the Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway

Tickets will go on sale Winter 2022, $15-35

A couple spends the night celebrating a milestone, but it quickly devolves into chaos as buried secrets are revealed and lives are irrevocably changed. Originally a one-act commissioned by Jackalope in 2019, Enough to Let the Light In is a full-length psychological thriller about love, truth, and the ghosts that won't let us go. Rehearsing the play in sections over the course of the season, Jackalope company member Paloma Nozicka* and acclaimed Broadway director Kimberly Senior team up for the world premiere of this new two-hander.

Neighborhood Narratives

A short play festival in the parks.

September 25th, 2021, 4pm, Broadway Armory Parking Lot, 5917 N Broadway

October 2nd, 2021, 4pm, Calumet Park Beach, 4001 E 98th St, Chicago IL 60617

October 9th, 2021, 4pm, Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N Humboldt Dr, Chicago, IL 60622

All performances are FREE

Jackalope Theatre Partners with Night Out in the Parks to present a festival of music and short plays inspired by community submitted stories. Amplifying Chicago Parks' Cultural Asset Mapping Project, Jackalope pairs local storytellers from the Edgewater, East Side, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods with Jackalope writers, directors, and actors to celebrate hyper-local stories with hyper-local audiences. With live music and traveling with a pop-up stage, Neighborhood Narratives is a celebration of the parks and people that make Chicago home. Neighborhood Narratives features plays written by Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Ireon Roach, and Lily Be. With direction by Stephanie Shum, Monet Felton*, and Xavier Retana. The creative team includes Ryan Emens* (Scenic Design), Aaron Stephenson (Sound Design). The production Stage Manager is Anna Brockway.

13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival

August 25th - 29th, 2022, Jackalope Theatre in the Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway

Tickets will go on sale Spring 2022, $15-$20

Six short plays inspired by news articles featuring the top rising talent in Chicago. After an all-digital Living Newspaper Series last season (you can view the short films on the company's YouTube page for free), Jackalope is proud to return to an in-person festival. For the first time, the festival will be presented on the company's mainstage in the Broadway Armory.