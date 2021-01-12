Interrobang Theatre Presents HERE LIES HENRY

Interrobang Theatre Project is pleased to continue its eleventh season with the return of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce* and featuring Scott Sawa.

The live stage revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A digital recording of the 2020 production will stream on-demand via BroadwayWorld from February 5 - 25, 2021. Tickets ($15) are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org.

Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

ITP's Eleventh Season: Off The Record, explores what happens when the world stops and life becomes virtual.

The Here Lies Henry production team includes Timmy Samuel/Starbelly Studios (video production), LaVisa Williams* (costume design), Michelle E. Benda (lighting design), Timothy McNulty (sound design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager), Louis Lothan (master electrician) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.