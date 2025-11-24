Hell In A Handbag Productions To Host 2025 Benefit THE HANDBAG FOLLIES In December

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hell in a Handbag Productions will present its 2025 benefit, THE HANDBAG FOLLIES, on Sunday, December 7, 2025 from 5:30–9 pm at Ebenezer Lutheran Church at 1650 W. Foster Avenue in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. The evening will include dinner, drinks, entertainment, a raffle, a silent auction, and additional activities. Tickets are $104 for general admission or $129.75 including processing fees.

Handbag will mark its 24th year with a brief production of Follies performed in its signature style, featuring aging showgirls reuniting to perform parodies of Stephen Sondheim’s songs, including “I’m Still Here,” “Losing My Mind,” “Broadway Baby,” “Beautiful Girls,” and additional numbers. The event will include performances by ensemble members David Cerda, Sydney Genco, Caitlin Jackson, Ed Jones, Lori Lee, David Lipschutz, Stevie Love, T.J. O’Brien, Michael Rashid, Danne W. Taylor, and Robert Williams, with additional guest appearances.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The Handbag Follies will take place on December 7, 2025 from 5:30–9 pm at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Tickets are priced at $104 for general admission or $129.75 including fees. Additional details are available through Hell in a Handbag Productions.

All proceeds will support Hell in a Handbag Productions. The ensemble creates work ranging from camp adaptations to new pieces and produces material that reflects Chicago’s diverse community through parody, theatricality, and queer perspectives.

Hell in a Handbag Productions is dedicated to exploring and preserving works rooted in popular culture through parody, music, and homage. The company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.