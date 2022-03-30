Harris Theater Presents EDEN By Joyce DiDonato

The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance presents EDEN by Joyce DiDonato on the HTP Mainstage on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $35 - $140 and are available at harristheaterchicago.org/performance/joyce-didonato-eden.

Following her ground-breaking and award-winning global project In War & Peace: Harmony Through Music which reached over 3 million viewers worldwide, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato turns her creative vision and artistry to her next great passion: EDEN. EDEN is DiDonato's latest multi-faceted initiative uniting music, drama, and education to challenge and galvanize audiences, transcending the physical concert hall. By examining our relationship to the natural world and our unique place within it, EDEN invites the listener to explore and search for answers about belonging, purpose, and healing.

The program ranges from the 17th to the 21st century, embracing such composers as Handel, Gluck, Wagner, Mahler, Ives, and Copland, and featuring a new work from Academy Award-winner Rachel Portman commissioned specially for this project. Longtime collaborators Il Pomo d'Oro and conductor Maxim Emelyanychev join DiDonato in this expansive performance coming to the Harris stage for one night only.

The evening is executive produced by Joyce DiDonato, conducted by Maxim Emelyanychev, stage directed by Marie Lambert-Le Bihan, with lighting design by John Torres.

The Harris Theater Box Office is open for phone support 12-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on performance days. To reach the Box Office, call 312.334.7777 or email info@harristheaterchicago.org.

Multiple Grammy Award-winner and 2018 Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, Kansas-born Joyce DiDonato entrances audiences across the globe, and has been proclaimed "perhaps the most potent female singer of her generation" (The New Yorker). With a voice "nothing less than 24-carat gold" (The New York Times), DiDonato has soared to the top of the industry both as a performer and a fierce advocate for the arts, gaining international prominence in operas by Handel and Mozart, as well as through her wide-ranging, acclaimed discography. She is also widely acclaimed for the bel canto roles of Rossini and Donizetti. Much in demand on the concert and recital circuit, she has recently held residencies at Carnegie Hall and at London's Barbican Centre, toured extensively in the United States, South America, Europe and Asia and appeared as guest soloist at the BBC's Last Night of the Proms. Recent concert highlights include the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under Ricardo Muti, the Berlin Philharmonic under Sir Simon Rattle, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique under Sir John Eliot Gardiner, the Philadelphia Orchestra under Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and the Accademia Santa Cecilia Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra USA under Sir Antonio Pappano. In opera, DiDonato's recent roles include Didon Les Troyens at the Vienna State Opera; Sesto, Cendrillon and Adalgisa Norma at the Metropolitan Opera, Agrippina in concert with Il Pomo d'Oro under Maxim Emelyanchev; Sister Helen Dead Man Walking at the Teatro Real Madrid and London's Barbican Centre; Semiramide at the Bavarian State Opera and Royal Opera House, and Charlotte Werther at the Royal Opera. DiDonato's 2019-20 season sees her staged debut as Agrippina in a new production at the Royal Opera House, returns to the Metropolitan Opera as Agrippina and Charlotte Werther, and performances as Semiramide at the Liceu Barcelona. She is Carnegie Hall's 2019-20 Perspectives Artist with appearances including the Chicago Symphony Orchesrta under Muti, with Nezet-Séguin in recital performing Schubert's Winterreise, a Joyce & Friends chamber music concert joined by the Brentano Quartet and pianist Byran Wagorn, a baroque inspired program My Favourite Things with Il Pomo d'Oro, and live-streamed master classes. Also with Il Pomo d'Oro, the season holds the final tour of her album In War and Peace to South America culminating in Washington DC, as well as a European and US tour of My Favourite Things. Other highlights include a tour with the Orchestre Métropolitain under Nézet-Séguin; touring her latest album release Songplay in Europe and recorded concerts of Berlioz Roméo & Juliette with John Nelson and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg. An exclusive recording artist with Erato/Warner Classics, DiDonato's award-winning discography includes Les Troyens which in 2018 won the Recording (Complete Opera) category at the International Opera Awards, the Opera Award at the BBC Music Magazine Awards and Gramophone's Recording of the Year. An extensive recording artist, other recent albums include Songplay, In War and Peace which won the 2017 Best Recital Gramophone Award, Stella di Napoli, her Grammy-Award-winning Diva Divo and Drama Queens. Other honors include the Gramophone Artist of the Year and Recital of the Year awards, and an induction into the Gramophone Hall of Fame.