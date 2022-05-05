HIGHER AND HIGHER: A Rock 'n Soul Party With Chester Gregory Comes to Metropolis

Enjoy the music and legacy of Motown and more with Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory, presented by Artists Lounge Live at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre June 17, 2022.



Broadway star and recording artist Chester Gregory expertly honors the legends of Rock and Soul. The star of Motown: The Musical, Hairspray, and Dreamgirls won acclaim for his outstanding portrayal of Jackie Wilson in The Jackie Wilson Story. In concert, Gregory offers his considerable talents to the music of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, James Brown, and more. New York Times exclaims Gregory is "jaw dropping" and "over-flowingly charismatic." Featuring a sensational band, songs include "(Sitting On) The Dock of the Bay," "I Got You (I Feel Good)," and "My Girl." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.



COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $50 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory is part of the 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Upcoming shows include Ayodele Drum and Dance (June 16, 2022), Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long (June 18, 2022), Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond (June 23, 2022), BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads (June 24, 2022), and Summer of Love, The Hits from 1967 & More (June 26, 2022).



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.