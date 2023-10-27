HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the Midwest’s favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022! From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight will deliver a true Eagles concert experience at 8 p.m. on November 25, 2023, at 7 pm.

“The sound of the Eagles is one that all of us remember and enjoy,” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Heartache Tonight returns to Raue Center with renditions of Eagles’ tunes that stay true to the originals and I encourage you not to miss this performance!”

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans, from the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” and the snarling guitars of “Life in the Fast Lane” to the anthemic country-rock of “Take it Easy” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart of the Matter.”

There are other Eagles tribute shows, but none are as exciting, powerful, or true to the Eagles' original spirit as Heartache Tonight. Heartache Tonight combines music from all eras and incarnations of this huge rock powerhouse with meticulous attention to every detail.

Heartache Tonight delivers an authentic concert experience featuring timeless classics from one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their show does not use pre-recorded backing tracks and all vocal harmonies and guitar parts are faithful to the original and performed live.

The six multi-talented members of Heartache Tonight have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock, including Jimmy Buffett, Eddie Money, and the Doobie Brothers. They have played the Taste of Chicago, Ravinia Festival, and Wrigley Field, along with festivals and performing arts centers across the country.