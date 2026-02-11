HAMILTON to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery for Chicago Engagement

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A digital lottery will launch for Hamilton tickets in Chicago! Tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on March 4, 2026, in Chicago, IL at the CIBC Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 20, and will close at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 26, for tickets to performances Wednesday, March 4—Sunday, March 8. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances. Ticket information and performance schedule are available below.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (https://HAMILTONmusical.com/us-tour/lottery/#app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.



ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.broadwayinchicago.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

ABOUT HAMILTON

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander HAMILTON as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.