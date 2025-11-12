GUENTHER STEINER: UNFILTERED LIVE to Play One Night Only at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago will present Guenther Steiner: Unfiltered LIVE at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on Saturday, November 15. The appearance marks the North American premiere of Steiner’s theatrical tour.

Steiner, known for his decade as Haas F1 team principal and his appearances on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, will share behind-the-scenes stories from his career in Formula 1. The program offers an onstage conversation covering team leadership, race-weekend pressures, car development, and his departure from Haas. The U.S. engagement follows his 2024 sold-out U.K. tour.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale and range from $40 to $109, with premium seating available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. A digital lottery will offer $30 tickets, and limited day-of-show in-person rush tickets will be available for $49. Group bookings for 10 or more are available by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.