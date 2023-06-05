Four-Part Harmony Meets Good Campy Fun With The Kinsey Sicks And Their New A Capella Musical Comedy At Raue Center

Critically-acclaimed quartet, The Kinsey Sicks, bring their brand-new a cappella musical comedy, Drag Queen Storytime…Gone Wild to Raue Center, October 28 @ 7 pm. Chock full of outrageous parodies and scathing satire in delicious four-part harmony the Chicago Tribune calls, “outrageous, marvelous, hilarious…"

No Disney tune, nursery rhyme, or TV theme song is safe from The Kinsey Sicks in this fun rollicking musical where America's most potty-mouthed, politically outspoken – and longest-running – drag a cappella quartet has somehow been put in charge of morning assembly at a local elementary school. What can possibly go right?

For over 25 years, The Kinsey Sicks have served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at theatres, concert halls, cabarets, and comedy festivals across the US and around the world! Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films and three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks' award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned them a diverse and devoted following.

Their 25th Anniversary show“Things You Shouldn't Say!”, was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the "Best Theatre of 2017: Broadway and Beyond."

"The movie "The Birdcage" with Robin Williams, Nathan Lane is one of my favorites,” explains Raue Center executive director, Richard Kuranda, “so I am looking forward to this polished and professional singing group.”

So kiss the back to school blues goodbye with a theatrical experience Theatermania.com calls “the most joyous evenings of sharp comedic and musical material in decades." Recommended for ages 18 +.

Tickets start at $31* ($21.70* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

In 2001, the girls produced and starred in the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway hit, DRAGAPELLA! Starring the Kinsey Sicks at New York's legendary Studio 54. The production received a nomination for a Lucille Lortel award (the Off-Broadway Tony) as Best Musical and a Drama Desk nomination for Best Lyrics.

In 2006, the girls wowed audiences with a much-coveted extended run of DRAGAPELLA at the Las Vegas Hilton. The first-of-its-kind, all live-singing drag revue show was ranked by critics as one of the best shows in Vegas, and heralded by reviewers as “a feast for the eyes, the ears, and the funny bone.” The Las Vegas run inspired the behind-the-scenes acclaimed 2008 documentary, Almost Infamous. The Kinsey Sicks have recorded several albums. They have been profiled on national television, including 20/20 and CBS Early Show with Bryant Gumbel, and were the subjects of a lengthy cover feature in the arts section of The New York Times and a profile in The New Yorker.