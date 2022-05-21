FUTURE PERFECT, a Modern Tale Of Curiosity, Comes to Bellissima Opera

The Magic Flute meets The Wizard of Oz in this fantastical world premiere perfect for all ages!

From Bellissima Opera's award-winning Transcendence Series, Future Perfect tells the adventures of Miranette, a curious youth who leaves a forbidding society to go towards a future that she wants to see.

Along her way, she meets a colorful cast of young people, puppets, dragons, butterflies, and grown-ups who help her. The result? Quantum entanglement! This full production is supported by an intergenerational cast of 31 individuals (ages 4-79) orchestra, costumes, and sets. Future Perfect is the latest and most ambitious opera in Bellissima Opera's Transcendence Series by the award winning composer/ librettist team of David Shenton and Christine Steyer. It is directed by Nick Sandys, a Jeff Award-nominated director, actor, and educator.



Future Perfect is drawn from five years of workshops with 1,300 local youths examining the themes of separateness, interconnectedness, and transcendence from a variety of lenses. Facilitated by musicians, poets, and artists, the workshops yielded many of the opera's lyrics and costume designs. The Future Perfect workshops involved students from Chicago's Nicholas Senn, Lane Tech and Al Raby High Schools and John Kinzie Elementary School, as well as Lincoln Elementary School and young members of the Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Oak Park. Future Perfect will be performed at the new Kehrein Center for the Arts in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

There will be four performances only:

- Thursday, June 23: 7:30PM

- Friday, June 24: 7:30PM

- Saturday, June 25: 7:00PM

- Sunday, June 26: 4PM

Future Perfect is performed in English with supertitles, with a running time of 1 hour and 50 minutes. There is no intermission. Following the show, audiences can stay for a talk-back with the creative team, or head out to the lobby for a photo op with performers, puppets, butterflies and a draglion. Suitable for ages 5+. Masks are required. Ticket prices range from $5-$50, geared to make the show affordable for all.

Tickets can be purchased at workinginconcert.org/futureperfect. The Kehrein Center for the Arts is located at 5628 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL. KCA is easily accessible by the Green Line and CTA buses and has three free parking lots. Closed captioning will be displayed for all performances. A ramp and elevators are available for easy access to the lobby, concert

hall and restrooms. A special seating area can be provided for wheelchair-bound people to sit where and with whom they want. When booking tickets, please provide us with detailed information on any special needs your party may have so that we can ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience at KCA's space.

A QR code will be provided to offer larger viewing of the playbill. Read more about Future Perfect: workinginconcert.org/futureperfect. Bellissima Opera (Oak Park), presents innovative classical concert experiences. It is an initiative of Working In Concert (Chicago). WIC educates, advocates for, and mobilizes a global community of singers who use the art of song to empower lives and build community.