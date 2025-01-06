FOURTEEN FUNERALS Comes to The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the second production of their 34th season, “Fourteen Funerals” a Michigan Premiere comedy written by Eric Pfeffinger. Tickets are on sale now.

It’s weird when city girl Sienna gets a cryptic phone call about the untimely deaths of some distant family members in small-town Blissfield, Indiana. Weirder yet is the way they expect her to deliver eulogies for relatives she’s never met. But weirdest of all: Sienna goes there. Maybe she’s hoping for a big inheritance. Maybe she just really needs to get away from her dead-end life in Chicago. But what she never expected was the tumultuous and rewarding relationship that she develops with Millie, the peculiarly sunny employee of the Blissfield funeral home.

This production of “Fourteen Funerals” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

“Fourteen Funerals” playwright, Eric Pfeffinger, also had his play “Human Error” produced at The Purple Rose in winter 2023. A member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writers Guild of America East, Pfeffinger’s plays have been produced by the Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Denver Theatre Center, the Geva Theatre Center, and more. He co-created the webseries #MotherJudger, Mommy Blogger, and Sad Dads, and has written for American Theatre magazine and National Lampoon.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Shonita Joshi* (Brooklyn, NY) and Ashley Wickett* (Bloomfield Hills). Set Design by Sarah Pearline, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Marley Boone, Lighting Design by Mario Raymond, Sound Design by Suzi Regan. Mary Toth* is the Stage Manager and Juliana Berry* is the Assistant Stage Manager.

*Denotes members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

2024-2025 Season Underwriters include the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors are JTV and Michigan Public.

