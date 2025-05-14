FEMALE, ASHKENAZI WITH A SEWING MACHINE to be Presented At Berger Park Coach House

Arts Judaica will produce the Chicago premiere of Jamie Greenblatt's play with music FEMALE, ASHKENAZI WITH A SEWING MACHINE, August 7-23 at Berger Park Coach House in Rogers Park. The play, which was premiered in 2017 by Inferno Theatre in Berkeley, California, follows the journey of a young San Francisco woman when a diagnosis of ovarian cancer threatens the promising life she has begun with her new husband. The diagnosis leads her to discover the family heritage that as an adoptive child she had never known.

The Arts Judaica production will be the full production of the revised script, following a workshop in 2021. FEMALE, ASHKENAZI WITH A SEWING MACHINE will open on Thursday, August 7 and play weekends through Saturday, August 23, at the Berger Park Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago. Casting and Production Team will be announced later.



The humanity and honesty of the young couple as they look love, life and death in the eye, is presented through a combination of poetic realism and fantasy. The score by Jennings, performed live on stage by a violinist, reflects musical influences from eastern European to American folk. Jennings says, “With this guidance, I found a deep emotional soundscape to bring this fantastical story with all of its emotions resonating with life on stage.“



FEMALE, ASHKENAZI was a Semi-Finalist in the Jewish Plays Project's 11th Jewish Playwriting, 2022. This is what they said about the play: “Our readers were compelled by its strong theatricality, while bringing awareness to a genetic mutation within the Ashkenazi community through one woman's journey of love, sickness, and soul-searching. They were highly moved and related to this poetic story of grace, love, and imagination as Anna discovers her identity.”



FEMALE, ASHKENAZI WITH A SEWING MACHINE will be performed at Berger Park Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 3:00 pm.