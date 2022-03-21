Extension Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes

Chicago loves Oscar Levant! Six performances have been added of the world premiere of Good Night, Oscar by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (War Paint, I Am My Own Wife), directed by Lisa Peterson. The extension week schedule of performances appears below. Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Sean Hayes stars as Oscar Levant in this exploration of humor and heartbreak through the eyes of one of America's most memorable and subversive wits. The cast of seven includes Emily Bergl (June Levant), Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar), Peter Grosz (Bob Sarnoff), Ethan Slater (Max Weinbaum), Tramell Tillman (Alvin Finney) and John Zdrojeski (George Gershwin). Good Night, Oscar appears March 12 - April 24. Tickets ($25 - $112, subject to change) are now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Oscar or by phone at 312.443.3800. The Goodman is grateful for the support of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Winston & Strawn LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partner); in addition, Good Night, Oscar is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

EXTENSION WEEK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30pm

Thursday, April 21 at 7:30pm

Friday, April 22 at 8pm

Saturday, April 23 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, April 24 at 2pm

It's 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Oscar Levant. Famous for his many epigrams, Oscar has a favorite: "There's a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line." Oscar will prove just that when he gets a four-hour pass from the mental ward to appear live on national TV. It's an episode Paar's audience-and the rest of America-won't soon forget.

Please note: Proof of vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine is required for all guests. Masks are required at all times and patrons under 5 are not permitted. Learn more at GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols.

THE COMPANY OF GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Oscar Levant.......Sean Hayes

June Levant........ Emily Bergl

Jack Paar.............Ben Rappaport

Bob Sarnoff.........Peter Grosz

Max Weinbaum.. Ethan Slater

Alvin Finney.........Tramell Tillman

George Gershwin...John Zdrojeski

Understudies for this production include Sam Bell-Gurwitz-Max Weinbaum/George Gershwin; Daniel Cantor-Bob Sarnoff/Jack Paar; Chiké Johnson-Alvin Finney; Tiffany Scott-June Levant; and David Turner-Oscar Levant.

Set Design by Rachel Hauck

Costume Design by Emilio Sosa

Lighting Design by Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera

Sound Design by Andre Pluess

Wig, Hair & Makeup by J. Jarad Janas

Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Lauren Port and Rachael Jimenez. Dramaturgy is by Jacqueline Lawton. Kimberly McCann is the Production Stage Manager and Mario Wolf is the Stage Manager.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit Goodman theatre.org/Access for more information about Goodman Theatre's accessibility efforts.

Touch Tour and Audio-Described Performance: Saturday, April 9, 12:30pm Touch Tour; 2pm performance - The action/text is audibly enhanced for patrons via headset. NOTE: Touch Tours for the 2021/2022 Season will not have access to the stage due to current health and safety protocols, but will feature alternate pre-show sensory introductions.

ASL-Interpreted: Friday, April 15 at 8pm - An American Sign Language interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Open-Captioned: Saturday, April 16 at 2pm - An LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

Spanish Subtitles: Saturday April 16 at 8pm.

ABOUT GOODMAN THEATRE

Chicago 's theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Falls and Executive Director Roche Schulfer, the theater's artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earner two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and more than 160 Jeff Awards, among other accolades. The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's "American Century Cycle." Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago's Off-Loop theaters.

Using the tools of the theatrical profession, the Goodman's Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand the cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman's Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered free of charge for Chicago youth-85% of whom come from underserved communities-schools and life-long learners.

As a cultural and community organization invested in quality, diversity and community, Goodman Theatre is committed to using the art of theater for a better Chicago. Goodman Theatre's Action Plan for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Anti-Racism and Access (IDEAA) was born out of the belief that progress means action, which includes building on the decades-long commitment to using art, assets and resources to contribute to a more just, equitable and anti-racist society.

Goodman Theatre was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago's cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family's legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth's family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation on the new Goodman center in 2000.

Today, Goodman Theatre leadership also includes the distinguished members of the Artistic Collective: Rebecca Gilman, Dael Orlandersmith, Henry Godinez, Steve Scott, Kimberly Senior, Chuck Smith, Regina Taylor and Mary Zimmerman. Jeff Hesse is Chairman of Goodman Theatre's Board of Trustees, Fran Del Boca is Women's Board President and Craig McCaw is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.