BrightSide Theatre to Present PRIVATE LIVES in Naperville This April

BrightSide Theatre has revealed the full cast and artistic team for its production of Private Lives, the third mainstage production of the company's 14th season. BrightSide Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will direct Noël Coward's sharp, sophisticated comedy of passion and wit. When former lovers Elyot and Amanda unexpectedly reunite during their honeymoons with new spouses, sparks fly in this timeless exploration of love, desire, and chaos. PRIVATE LIVES is one of the most popular comedies ever, having been revived numerous times on Broadway and in London's West End ever since its 1930 premiere. Additionally, it has been adapted many times for films, TV and radio. PRIVATE LIVES will play from April 10-26 in The Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall of North Central College, at 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville. The press opening will be Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:30 pm.



Cass's cast will include Jon Cunningham of Schaumburg as Elyot Chase. Cunningham is a veteran of many musicals and plays across the Chicagoland area and has been leading man in BrightSide's SHE LOVES ME and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. His most recent BrightSide appearances have been in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and the Summer in the Parks concerts. Jamie Marie Paolo of Bensenville, who is remembered by BrightSide audiences for her performance as Petra in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, will be Elyot's ex-wife, Amanda. Cast as Elyot and Amanda's new spouses are Emily Sherman of Chicago as Sybil Chase, and Matt Hellyer of Algonquin as Victor Prynne. Sherman appeared with BrightSide in 2025's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and Hellyer has performed throughout the Fox Valley with companies including the Albright Theatre in Batavia and the Elgin Theatre Company. Completing the cast is Bev Coscarelli of Chicago, who will play Amanda's maid, Louise. Coscarelli is known to BrightSide audiences for her role in MOON OVER BUFFALO. Rick Berggreen of Naperville will understudy both male roles, while Sydnee Howes of Chicago will understudy all female roles.