Cast Set For SHREK: THE MUSICAL at Beverly Theatre Guild

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast for its 63rd season closer, Shrek: The Musical. This funky twist on classic fairy tales based on the iconic movie is scheduled to be performed on April 24, 25 and 26, 2026, at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, home of BTG.

Shrek: The Musical will be directed by Columbia College Chicago alum Ashley Keys (Maywood), with Assistant Direction by Katie Duffy Regalado (Beverly). Music Directors will be our seasoned dream team of Sharon Mason (Ashburn) and Michael Barr-Schinzel (Beverly). For choreography, Sarah Beth Lipsman (Chicago) is returning, whose work on our last season's closer "Gypsy" wowed our audiences. This irreverently fun show for all ages is being produced by Barb Lenihan (Chicago), John Gronkowski (East Beverly), and Mac Gillespie (Beverly).

Leading the production in a perfect Scottish brogue as Shrek himself is Ben Walker (Blue Island). By his side as his noble steed and comedic sidekick Donkey is Ki-Jana Moore (Chicago Woodlawn). Finishing out this terrific trio is Alexandra Overland (Oak Lawn) as the daring damsel Princess Fiona. Portraying the princess at younger stages of her life in the hit song “I Know It's Today,” are Callaghan Fagan (New Lenox) and Sarah Pollard (Mokena).

At the helm of the supporting roles include Nancy Alvarez (Garfield Ridge) as the hungry knight-slaying Dragon and Nikolie Christophy (River East) as the tyrannical and vertically challenged Lord Farquaad. Teaming up to resist Farquadd's villainous reign is Rheya Lewis as Gingy (Woodridge), Joanna Ziarko as Pinocchio (Garfield Ridge), and Wayne Wendell as both the Big Bad Wolf and Magic Mirror (Beverly).

Our large ensemble of fairy tale creatures letting their “freak flag fly” include the following: Elena Mora (Oak Lawn) as Young Shrek/Rip Van Winkle, Maggie Fechner (Beverly) as Little Pig 1, Bianca Esbrook (Sauganash) as Little Pig 2, Lauren Bourret (Mt. Greenwood) as Little Pig 3, Ariel Decapua (South Deering) as Blind Mouse 1, Tenley Edvardsen (Schereville, IN) as Blind Mouse 2, Amayah Randle (Morgan Park) as Blind Mouse 3, Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn) as Tapping Rat 1, Jacqueline Spreadbury (Oak Forest) as Tapping Rat 2, Caspian DeBoer (Palos Park) as Tapping Rat 3 and Papa Bear, Leandra Ward (Steger) as Tapping Rat 4 and Mama Orge, Kevin Reutter (Frankfort) as Papa Ogre and Mad Hatter, Danielle O'Malley (Mt. Greenwood) as Mama Bear, Jane McDermott (Morgan park) as Baby Bear and Alice, Apollo Davis (West Loop) as Captain/Knight, Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights) as Guard/Knight, Lucus Mora (Oak Lawn) as Guard/Knight, Meg Massaro (Beverly) as Guard/Knight, Michael Ette (Chicago) as King Harold, Addison Crum (Joliet) as Sugar Plum Fairy, Erin Renee Baumrucker (Avondale) as Wicked Witch, Marwa Ramadan (Beverly) as Queen Lilian, Elyse Fagan (New Lenox) as White Rabbit, Brittany La'Nae Robinson (South Shore) as Bishop, Katie Spohrer (Uptown) as Gnome, Layla Rhyne (Chatham) as Peter Pan, Kallie Givens (Washington Heights) as Fairy Godmother, Lucy Barth (Mt. Greenwood) as Ugly Duckling, Nicole Norris (Mt. Greenwood) as Elf, Jay Haak (Valparaiso, IN) as Dwarf, Lucy Hohenadel (Beverly) as Humpty Dumpty, Elaina Dague (Homewood) as Tinkerbelle, Kiley Tewell (Oak Lawn) as Little Miss Muffet, Stella Haak (Valparaiso, IN) as Little Bo Peep, and Rita Murtagh (South Loop) as Goldilocks.

We continue to partner with Chicago Ridge's Jenny's Steak and Banquets for a delightful dinner & show package. Our Saturday Matinee performance will include ASL interpretation. The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago's longest running community theatre company. BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy.