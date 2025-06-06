Elizabeth McGoverm's AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS to Play in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and NY City Center in New York, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-nominated actress and Evanston native Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Ordinary People, Once Upon a Time in America), will make its Chicago premiere this this fall. Based on a series of real-life interviews given by Hollywood legend Ava Gardner, the production is directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Broadway: Hand to God, Present Laughter), produced by Karl Sydow (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, UK: The Last Ship, UK: Noises Off), also features Aaron Costa Ganis (TV: “Bull,” “Blue Bloods”). Step inside the world of the play with this look at McGovern as Ava Gardner.

AVA: The Secret Conversations runs September 24 – October 12, 2025 at the historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building.



At the height of the Golden Age of Cinema, starlet Ava Gardner sat for a series of interviews with writer Peter Evans for him to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes. Initially barred from publication, Evans’ account of a bygone era was published twenty-five years later with permission from Gardner’s estate and is now reimagined on stage.

