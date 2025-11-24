David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar’s THEATER OF THE MIND Now On Sale At Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodman Theatre will present THEATER OF THE MIND, the immersive production created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, beginning March 11, 2026 at the Reid Murdoch Building. The Chicago engagement will run through May 31, 2026. Following the November 7 on-sale date, more than 3,000 tickets have been purchased, selling out the equivalent of nearly 200 performance time slots out of 1,500 currently available.

The production will take 16 audience members at a time through a 15,000-square-foot installation inspired by neuroscience research. The 75-minute experience combines narrative storytelling, guided sensory experiments, and interactive environments. Tickets, priced $66–$96 (subject to change), are available through The Goodman Theatre Box Office, by phone at 312-443-3800, or online at TheaterOfTheMindChicago.com.

The engagement is produced in special arrangement with Arbutus, the nonprofit founded by Byrne to re-present and amplify ideas across arts and culture. Support for the production is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Illinois Office of Tourism, Northern Trust and Friedman Properties.

Goodman Theatre also announced the creative team joining director Andrew Scoville and technology director Heidi Boisvert, PhD. The team will include technology producer LeeAnn Rossi, scenic designer Neil Patel, Costume Designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Jeannette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound designer Cody Spencer. Associate designers include Lisa Orzolek, Caryn Klein, Brian Elston, Forrest Gregor, and Ryan Emens, with assistant directors Betty Hart, Amanda Berg Wilson, and Maidenwena Alba. The production team includes Matt Marsden, Brian Claggett, Adam Weiss-Halliwell, and Karen Berry, with the Chicago Scenic Studio and Center Stage providing scenic and technology production.

“We've received such a warm welcome here in Chicago, so it's really encouraging to hear the momentum is strong with so many theatergoers (virtually) lining up to experience Theater of the Mind,” said Scoville. “We're thrilled to be bringing our creative team back together, full of Broadway veterans and technology experts, now in collaboration with the extraordinary talent in Chicago. Audiences are in for something special.”

The production will feature a rotating cast of Guides whose stories draw from the creators’ lives. Casting will be announced after the new year.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Beginning March 11, 2026

Reid Murdoch Building, 333 N. LaSalle Street

Performances will begin every 15 minutes and include 16 audience members per entry.

Schedule:

– Tuesdays starting at 6 p.m.

– Wednesdays starting at 2 p.m.

– Thursdays starting at 6 p.m.

– Fridays starting at 5 p.m.

– Saturdays starting at noon

– Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m.

A complete schedule is available at TheaterOfTheMindChicago.com.