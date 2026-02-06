Video: Watch a Preview of THE DANCE OF DEATH at Steppenwolf

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Love is a battlefield. Get your tickets—and bring your armor—now! THE DANCE OF DEATH is on stage now, featuring show-stopping performances by ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Kathryn Erbe and Jeff Perry.

Get a first look at Conor McPherson's new version of Strindberg's fiery classic. As Alice and Edgar celebrate 25 years of resentment, recrimination and mutual sabotage (aka marriage) in their isolated fortress, an alluring visitor arrives to crack the fragile arrangement wide open.