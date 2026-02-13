Short Story Theatre Will Present an Evening of Six True Stories in Highland Park

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Short Story Theatre will present an evening of six true stories on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The program will feature stories on a range of topics, from entrepreneurship and childhood grudges to roadside mishaps and sewing lessons gone wrong. Riverwoods resident Sheryl Rue-Borden will share “High Stakes and Tile Break,” about launching her twelfth business venture, a fusion of cannabis and Mah Jongg. Highland Park’s Rick Bolnick presents “Forgiveness,” reflecting on what happens when he reconnects with someone who wronged him in second grade seventy years earlier. Claudia Maru of Libertyville recounts an unexpected turn during a winter roadside assistance call in “Car Repair Follies.”

Northbrook resident Wayne Lerner tells the story of a workplace friendship that leads to meeting an extraordinary individual and his children. Chicago’s Jan Cook shares “Doctor Girlfriend,” about giving her physician a memorable nickname. Also from Chicago, Leslee Goldman presents “The Importance of a Well-Constructed Seam,” recalling early sewing projects that resulted in wardrobe malfunctions and the lessons learned from them.

Founded in 2012, Short Story Theatre promotes storytelling as a contemporary art form. Co-founder and producer Donna Lubow said, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. More than seventy storytellers from Chicago and the northern suburbs have melded writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire our Short Story Theatre audiences.”

For tickets, contact donna@shortstorytheatre.com or purchase through Eventbrite. For more information and submission guidelines, email donna@shortstorytheatre.com.