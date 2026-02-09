Goodman Theatre Unveils Cast of David Byrne And Mala Gaonkar's THEATER OF THE MIND

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodman Theatre has announced the cast for THEATER OF THE MIND, a new immersive theatrical experience co-created by David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar and directed by Andrew Scoville. The project is part of the Goodman’s centennial programming and will be presented at the Reid Murdoch Building in downtown Chicago.

The 75-minute immersive experience will be guided by an all-Chicago cast of performers who lead small groups of audience members through a journey centered on perception, imagination, and self-reflection. The cast includes James Earl Jones II, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Em Modaff, Victor Musoni, AJ Paramo, Shariba Rivers, Kelli Simpkins, and Lucky Stiff. Maidenwena Alba and Emily Zhang will serve as understudies, with Alba also acting as assistant director.

Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth said the project reflects the Goodman’s commitment to ambitious, large-scale work during its 100th anniversary season, noting that THEATER OF THE MIND represents a new kind of theatrical experience for the city.

Director Andrew Scoville emphasized the role of the performers, describing the cast as central to guiding audiences through an intimate experience that challenges expectations of traditional theater.

THEATER OF THE MIND is produced in special arrangement with Arbutus, a not-for-profit organization founded by David Byrne. Support for the production includes the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Illinois Office of Tourism, Northern Trust, and Friedman Properties.

Company

THEATER OF THE MIND

Co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

Directed by Andrew Scoville

Guides: James Earl Jones II, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Em Modaff, Victor Musoni, AJ Paramo, Shariba Rivers, Kelli Simpkins, Lucky Stiff

Understudy: Emily Zhang

Assistant Director / Understudy: Maidenwena Alba

Creative Team

Technology Director: Heidi Boisvert, PhD

Technology Producer: LeeAnn Rossi

Scenic Designer: Neil Patel

Costume Designer: Sarita Fellows

Lighting Designer: Jeannette Oi-Suk Yew

Sound Designer: Cody Spencer

Casting: Lauren Port, CSA

Performance Information

THEATER OF THE MIND is presented at the Reid Murdoch Building, 333 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago. Performances begin every 15 minutes, with 16 audience members per experience. Tickets range from $66–$96 and are available through The Goodman Theatre Box Office, by phone at 312-443-3800, or online.