Cristela Alonzo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Cristela Alonzo will perform Downtown at Larimer Square on Thursday May 22, Friday May 23, and Saturday May 24.

Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, Cristela for ABC. Cristela made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the character of Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3.



Cristela has subsequently appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as HBO’s His Dark Materials and Stephen Soderbergh’s The Laundromat. She has appeared on late night shows such as Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman and Stephen Colbert, and numerous talks shows and game shows as well as being a host on ABC’s The View. Her first stand-up special, Lower Classy, is currently streaming on Netflix, along with her more recently released second stand-up special, Middle Classy.



Cristela has released a memoir, Music to My Years, with Simon & Schuster Publishing. In it, Alonzo shares personal stories of growing up as a first-generation Mexican-American in Texas and following her dreams to pursue a career in showbusiness. In 2025, Cristela will shoot her 3rd Netflix stand up special, tentatively titled Upper Classy.





