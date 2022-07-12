Comedian Sam Jay to Perform at The Den Theatre in September

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Sam Jay, performing four stand-up shows September 23 - 24, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Stand-up comic and Emmy-nominated writer Sam Jay can currently be seen on season 2 of HBO's Pause with Sam Jay, a weekly late-night series on which she serves as Host and Executive Producer. She can also currently be seen on the Peacock series Bust Down, which she co-created with co-stars Langston Kerman, Jak Knight and Chris Redd. She is a two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award nominee for her writing on Saturday Night Live. In 2018, she wrote for The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and in 2020 she wrote for the BET Awards. Sam was named as one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch in 2018, and a Comedy Central Comic to Watch in 2015.

This year, Sam recorded a set as part of Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, along with Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Billy Eichner and Eddie Izzard - now streaming on Netflix. In 2020, Sam debuted her first one-hour stand up special Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning on Netflix. In 2019, Sam made her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup and released her album "Donna's Daughter" through Comedy Central Records. In 2017, Sam was a standout of the Just For Laughs: New Faces showcase; made her late night debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and released her Comedy Central Presents half hour to rave reviews. Sam has performed internationally at comedy clubs and festivals including the Vodafone Dublin Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Festival, 208 Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Portland's Bridgetown Festival, The Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy Festival, Boston's Women In Comedy Festival, among others.

Sam can next be seen opposite Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the upcoming Kenya Barris-directed feature film, You People, coming soon to Netflix. Sam's TV credits include her hosting role on Ricking Morty, the Rick and Morty post-show on Adult Swim. Additional TV credits include The ERIC ANDRE Show; HBO Max's That Damn Michael Che; MTV's SafeWord; a recurring role on TV Land's Nobodies; Starz's Take My Wife, Comedy Central's White Flight, Crank Yankers, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail and Broad City; and Viceland's Party Legends and Flophouse.

Performance schedule:

Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm

Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm

Tickets: $22 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.